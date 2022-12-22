'F**k It': Emily Ratajkowski Downloads Dating App Looking For 'Lady Crush'
Girls just wanna have fun! And after the demise of Emily Ratajkowski's marriage, this supermodel is ready to dive into the dating pool.
Ratajkowski revealed on the Thursday, December 22, episode of her "High Low" podcast that she recently joined a dating app for the first time amid her rumored romance with Pete Davidson.
"I was like, ‘f**k it,'" the mother-of-one, 31, told her listeners, explaining that she had a glass of wine in hand when she made her account. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."
The brunette bombshell refrained from sharing which app she downloaded, but she spilled that she has "gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting."
Though Ratajkowski is new to online dating, she already has some qualms about the app. "I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman," she said, "so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here."
Ratajkowski's revelation about her dating app debut comes one month after she was first linked to the Saturday Night Live alum, making headlines later in November when they attended a New York Knicks versus Memphis Grizzlies game at Madison Square Garden.
Sources have been squealing that the pair's brewing romance has been heating up; however, it seems both the model and the comedian aren't ready to settle down just yet.
Ratajkowski made her intentions clear in mid November when she teased that she was looking to date several men and women before settling down. (Ratajkowski was married to Sebastian Bear-Mcclard, with whom she shares 1-year-old son Sylvester Bear-McClard, for four years before she found receipts of his infidelity. She filed for divorce from the father of her child in September.)
“I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way," Ratajkowski mouthed along to pre-recorded TikTok audio as she lounged in the back of a car.
Ratajkowski — who was linked to Brad Pitt in late September and has been seen with DJ Orazio Rispo recently— seemingly came out as bisexual after splitting from her estranged husband.
In an October TikTok upload of herself sitting on a green couch, a voiceover asking, “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” played as she panned to the furniture and back to herself with a smile.