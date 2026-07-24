Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Butt in Cheetah Print Thong Bikini While on Vacation
July 24 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination in recent photos!
Ratajkowski took to her Instagram recently to share the sun-soaked snaps while she lounged on the beach in a mini cheetah print bikini, as she spent some quality time with her 5-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
In the cheeky photo, the model sat with her back towards the camera, showing off in a high-waisted string bikini.
The two-piece bathing suit had long strings that wrapped around her back and went down past her waist. To keep her accessories minimal, she opted for a black baseball cap and a simple pair of diamond stud earrings.
Sitting next to her with a big smile on his face, Bear wore a sky blue bucket hat and a pair of striped swim trunks, while the pair both sported temporary tattoos: a cartoon panda bear for her son and a cartoon rabbit that she placed on her shoulder.
For another photo, Ratajkowski sported her signature pout while she posed for a solo shot. Wearing a summery off-the-shoulder white top, she left her long brown hair down and partially wet as she completed the look with some black eyeliner.
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'A Violent Transition Into a New Reality'
Recently, on Friday, June 12, in an essay for The Cut, which she titled "Mother F-----," Ratajkowski opened up about the collapse of her marriage to Bear-McClard and added that they had stopped being intimate around six months after she gave birth to their son.
She wrote, “It was a violent transition into a new reality of screaming baby on my aching t-- and ring on my swollen finger. And then, in a time period that felt both instant and excruciatingly slow, my marriage collapsed. Six months after my son was born, my husband and I stopped having s--. Less than a year later, we separated.”
In the candid article, Ratajkowski also shared that she had always feared being a single mom but "had rules" when it came to starting to date.
"After any one of our evenings spent together, feeling the beat of an encroaching hangover-induced migraine and knowing that my son would be awake early, hungry, and with a diaper to change, I would silently dress and slither out of Elder Millennial’s front door," she shared about someone she had dated.
She added, "I had rules: Never miss bedtime and basically no sleepovers. These were natural and easy to abide by. There was nowhere I’d rather be than when I woke up with my toddler, so no matter the number of martinis, I’d be fully dressed and out the door to relieve the sitter and be ready for my son’s 6 a.m. 'Maamaaaa!'"