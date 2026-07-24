NEWS Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Butt in Cheetah Print Thong Bikini While on Vacation Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her backside in recent snaps of her lounging on the beach in a micro bikini. Olivia Callanan July 24 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination in recent photos! Ratajkowski took to her Instagram recently to share the sun-soaked snaps while she lounged on the beach in a mini cheetah print bikini, as she spent some quality time with her 5-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

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Source: MEGA ,@emrata/instagram Emily Ratajkowski kept her accessories simple and let her butt do all the talking.

In the cheeky photo, the model sat with her back towards the camera, showing off in a high-waisted string bikini. The two-piece bathing suit had long strings that wrapped around her back and went down past her waist. To keep her accessories minimal, she opted for a black baseball cap and a simple pair of diamond stud earrings.

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Source: MEGA ,@emrata/instagram Emily Ratajkowski sat on the beach with her only child, son Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Sitting next to her with a big smile on his face, Bear wore a sky blue bucket hat and a pair of striped swim trunks, while the pair both sported temporary tattoos: a cartoon panda bear for her son and a cartoon rabbit that she placed on her shoulder. For another photo, Ratajkowski sported her signature pout while she posed for a solo shot. Wearing a summery off-the-shoulder white top, she left her long brown hair down and partially wet as she completed the look with some black eyeliner.

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'A Violent Transition Into a New Reality'

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski got candid about the demise of her marriage in a recent essay she wrote for 'The Cut.'

Recently, on Friday, June 12, in an essay for The Cut, which she titled "Mother F-----," Ratajkowski opened up about the collapse of her marriage to Bear-McClard and added that they had stopped being intimate around six months after she gave birth to their son. She wrote, “It was a violent transition into a new reality of screaming baby on my aching t-- and ring on my swollen finger. And then, in a time period that felt both instant and excruciatingly slow, my marriage collapsed. Six months after my son was born, my husband and I stopped having s--. Less than a year later, we separated.”

Source: MEGA When starting to date again, Emily Ratajkowski 'had rules,' sharing that there is nowhere she would 'rather be than' with her son.