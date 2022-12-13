Playing The Field? Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Out With DJ As Pete Davidson Romance Intensifies

Despite rumors that Emily Ratajkowski and new flame Pete Davidson's romance has been heating up, it seems the model may be playing the field.

Earlier this week, the swimwear maven appeared to be enjoying a night out in New York City, riding on a motorcycle with DJ Orazio Rispo, who she was first spotted with in October.

EmRata and Rispo kept it cozy and casual during their evening on the town, the model pairing a cropped brown puffer jacket with black jeans and a matching scarf. Meanwhile, her companion kept it dark in a monochrome black look, sporting both a jacket and pants in the hue.