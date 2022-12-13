Playing The Field? Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Out With DJ As Pete Davidson Romance Intensifies
Despite rumors that Emily Ratajkowski and new flame Pete Davidson's romance has been heating up, it seems the model may be playing the field.
Earlier this week, the swimwear maven appeared to be enjoying a night out in New York City, riding on a motorcycle with DJ Orazio Rispo, who she was first spotted with in October.
EmRata and Rispo kept it cozy and casual during their evening on the town, the model pairing a cropped brown puffer jacket with black jeans and a matching scarf. Meanwhile, her companion kept it dark in a monochrome black look, sporting both a jacket and pants in the hue.
News of the duo’s evening together comes days after a source close to Ratajkowski alleged that relations between the “Blurred Lines” icon and Davidson had been growing more intense, a testament to both their “similar vibes” and the Saturday Night Live alum’s signature sense of humor.
PETE DAVIDSON & EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ARE 'GETTING A LITTLE MORE SERIOUS' AFTER SPARKING ROMANCE RUMORS, SPILLS SOURCE
"They are going strong and getting a little more serious," the insider explained noting that the duo “have a love of the East Coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise.”
“And it's always the same thing with him,” they spilled, adding that the famous funny man “really makes her laugh and keeps things fun."
Yet it seems Ratajkowski’s purported decision to build up her romance roster isn’t an entirely surprising one — just last month, the mom-of-one took to social media, where she lip-synced along to a cheeky audio seemingly hinting that monogamy is not a part of her ideal dating scenario.
"I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way," said the pre-recorded audio featured in the model’s now-viral TikTok video, which has garnered more than 3 million views and 242,000 likes since hitting the platform on November 17.
BUILDING HER ROSTER? EMILY RATAJKOWSKI HINTS SHE'S DATING 'MULTIPLE' MEN & WOMEN AMID PETE DAVIDSON ROMANCE RUMORS
Daily Mail previously reported on Ratajkowski’s alleged date night with Rispo.