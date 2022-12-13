Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Getting A Little More Serious' After Sparking Romance Rumors, Spills Source

Weeks after first breaking the internet with news of their romantic rendevous, it seems soon-to-be power couple Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are heating up after just one month of dating.

“They are going strong and getting a little more serious,” an insider close with Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, spilled earlier this week.

Considering the pair shares many commonalities — including their “love of the East Coast,” as well as having “similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise,” per the insider — the newly-minted couple has been “really enjoying their time together.”