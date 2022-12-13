Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Getting A Little More Serious' After Sparking Romance Rumors, Spills Source
Weeks after first breaking the internet with news of their romantic rendevous, it seems soon-to-be power couple Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are heating up after just one month of dating.
“They are going strong and getting a little more serious,” an insider close with Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, spilled earlier this week.
Considering the pair shares many commonalities — including their “love of the East Coast,” as well as having “similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise,” per the insider — the newly-minted couple has been “really enjoying their time together.”
Humor, too, has played a role in Davidson and Ratajkowski’s romance, as the Saturday Night Live alum “really makes her laugh and keeps things fun,” the source noted.
Another insider close to the model reiterated these claims, adding that the newly-single swimwear mogul is “enjoying” her time with Davidson, especially because their relationship is “fun without any stress.”
“Pete takes her to dinner and events,” the source spilled of the pair, noting Davidson and Ratajkowski “also hang out a lot at home.”
Beyond their nights on the town and cozying up together at home, The King of Staten Island star is "very chill and understanding” when it comes to the recently-divorced supermodel “being a mom,” as she shares 1-year-old son Sylvester with soon-to-be ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
Prior to her romance with Davidson, the model married Bear-McClard in 2018 — but the couple ultimately called it quits earlier this year amid rumors that the Uncut Gems producer acted unfaithfully.
Despite enduring this “very unexpected and rough” divorce, the star is “in a great place,” seemingly doing much better since hitting things off with Davidson.
“It took her a while to bounce back,” the insider noted of how the “Blurred Lines” video vixen reportedly navigated the high-profile split.