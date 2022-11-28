Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson Spotted At Knicks Game In NYC As They Confirm Romance
Score! Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson were spotted at the Knicks Game in New York City on Sunday, November 27 — just a few weeks after it was reported that the two were seeing one another.
"Pete & @emrata at The Garden 🧡💙," the Knicks' social media page captioned a few photos of the duo.
Of course, people went crazy over the recent outing. One person wrote, "Can you ask them if it’s official?" while another added, "Pete shooting 100% from the 3 point line… this team could take some pointers from him."
A third user said, "How is bro pulling these women I need THE TEXTBOOK."
As OK! previously reported, the comedian, 29, and the model, 31 — who both split from Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Bear-McClard, respectively — were seen together when they attended a Friendsgiving dinner party, which was thrown by influencer Selby Drummond.
Drummond posted a photo of the pair sitting around a table but later deleted the snap.
The Saturday Night Live star and the book author went on their first public date in Brooklyn. At the time, an eyewitness claimed Davidson "had his hands all over" the brunette beauty.
After Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard split — the two share son Sylvester — the former revealed how she was coping. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she said. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”
"I’ve never had such clear priorities before in my life," she added. "Number one is Sly, and that’s that. It’s made me re-evaluate what’s important to me, like, ‘What do I want to teach my son?’"
The Gone Girl alum, who is seemingly bisexual, later admitted her thoughts on dating.
“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale,” she previously shared. “I don’t really believe in straight people.”