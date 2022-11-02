Emily Ratajkowski Admits 'Sexuality Is On A Sliding Scale': 'I Don't Really Believe In Straight People'
Emily Ratajkowski, who sparked rumors she is bisexual, is sharing her opinion on sexual fluidity.
“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale,” the model, 31, said in a new interview. “I don’t really believe in straight people.”
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty made headlines when she reposted a TikTok video which said, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?"
The Hollywood star posted the video on her own account and smirked while sitting on the bright set of furniture.
At the time, people were elated about the news. “So many celeb women are coming out and I just love it,” one person wrote, while another added, “W for the ladies.”
A third person exclaimed, “So proud of you and for you!!!”
Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago, who is also bisexual, simply stated, "So we all just own the same couch😳😂😏🧐."
“My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘B**ch, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big,” she explained of the viral moment.
“I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist. Duh. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s fine!” she added.
Ratajkowski is currently going through a divorce, as she and Sebastian Bear-McClard, who share son Sylvester, split in September.
“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she said of how she's coping. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”
However, she's trying to remain positive during this difficult time. "I’ve never had such clear priorities before in my life," she revealed. "Number one is Sly, and that’s that. It’s made me re-evaluate what’s important to me, like, ‘What do I want to teach my son?’"