Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Smith Can't Watch Rapper's 'Mockingbird' Video as She Didn't 'Realize How Bad Things Were' Growing Up

One of the rapper's songs that Hailie has an extremely difficult time hearing is his hit "Mockingbird" from 2004. "The older I get the less I can listen to any of the songs," the proud daughter, whose mother is Kim Scott, added.

"I will say, like, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were," Hailie noted of the specific track. "But now as like, an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened. Obviously, that’s the point of the song, but I will say like if you’ve ever lost an addict or a loved one, I feel for you and that’s how I feel about it."