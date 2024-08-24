Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Smith Can't Watch Rapper's 'Mockingbird' Video as She Didn't 'Realize How Bad Things Were' Growing Up
Hailie Jade Smith is opening up about what it's like to be Eminem’s daughter.
During a recent episode of the famous offspring's "Just a Little Shady" podcast, Hailie, 28, got candid about how deeply her father's music affected her and how she had to watch him battle with his demons throughout her life.
The influencer admitted she could not listen to some of Eminem's biggest hits because they make her extremely emotional. "I watched it in entirety and I don't think I can do it again. I definitely cry every time I hear it at all," she said about the patriarch's latest music video, "Somebody Save Me" with Jelly Roll, which centers on people dealing with addiction.
"It’s a great video. And it’s fun to see clips of us when we were younger like that," she continued. "Between that and ‘Temporary,’ I mean, I can’t. I audibly sobbed I think for both songs but especially ‘Temporary.’”
One of the rapper's songs that Hailie has an extremely difficult time hearing is his hit "Mockingbird" from 2004. "The older I get the less I can listen to any of the songs," the proud daughter, whose mother is Kim Scott, added.
"I will say, like, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were," Hailie noted of the specific track. "But now as like, an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened. Obviously, that’s the point of the song, but I will say like if you’ve ever lost an addict or a loved one, I feel for you and that’s how I feel about it."
Eminem, 51, got candid about his recovery while being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. “I realize what an honor it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love,” he told the crowd.
"Music basically saved my life … I’ll keep this as painless as possible. I’m f------ stuttering and s---. I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons," he noted. "I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked."
“Hailie, plug your ears. Because drugs were f------ delicious. I thought we had a good thing going on, but I had to go and f--- it all up," Eminem said. "I had to really fight my way through man to try and breakthrough in this music, and I’m so honored and I’m so grateful that I’m even able to be up here doing hip-hip music, man, because I love it so much."