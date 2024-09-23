Eminem Hinted at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sexual Assault Crimes in the Song 'Fuel' 2 Months Before Disgraced Mogul's Arrest

This isn't the first time Eminem, 51, called out the father-of-seven — who is currently in a Brooklyn jail and awaiting trial after being denied bail twice — as he also mentioned him in "Killshot," where he claimed Diddy was the one who hired someone to kill Notorious B.I.G. in 1997.

Fans discussed Eminem's lyrics on social media, with one person tweeting, "See if you actually knew Eminem you would know the man has called Diddy out so many times. He has put him on blast in so many songs."

"I mean he’s been the one to call him out in his songs, if anything he’s the reason this whole exposé against Diddy began," another individual said, referring to how the FBI raided his home earlier this year in an investigation.