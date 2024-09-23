Eminem Hinted at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sexual Assault Crimes in the Song 'Fuel' 2 Months Before Disgraced Mogul's Arrest
Fans of Eminem believe the rapper hinted at Sean "Diddy" Combs' scandal a few months before the latter was arrested for s-- trafficking, racketeering and more.
On his track "Fuel" — which was included on The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), his album that released in July — the "Houdini" vocalist used a few double meanings and word play to shade the mogul.
"I'm like an R-A-P-E-R / Got so many S-As, S-As," the lyrics read, with "S-As" referring to both "essays," a slang term for friends and sexual assault.
"Wait, he didn't just spell the word 'rapper' and leave out a P, did he?" he continues, sounding out Combs' nickname "P Diddy."
This isn't the first time Eminem, 51, called out the father-of-seven — who is currently in a Brooklyn jail and awaiting trial after being denied bail twice — as he also mentioned him in "Killshot," where he claimed Diddy was the one who hired someone to kill Notorious B.I.G. in 1997.
Fans discussed Eminem's lyrics on social media, with one person tweeting, "See if you actually knew Eminem you would know the man has called Diddy out so many times. He has put him on blast in so many songs."
"I mean he’s been the one to call him out in his songs, if anything he’s the reason this whole exposé against Diddy began," another individual said, referring to how the FBI raided his home earlier this year in an investigation.
- Eminem Turned Down Tour Offers to Spend More Time With Daughter Hailie, 50 Cent Reveals: 'He Was Conscious of Being There for Her'
- Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Smith Can't Watch Rapper's 'Mockingbird' Video as She Didn't 'Realize How Bad Things Were' Growing Up
- 20 Celebrities Eminem Dissed on His New Album: From Kanye West to Sean 'Diddy' Combs and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Combs was arrested on Monday, September 16, and charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He plead not guilty.
While it was reported that Diddy, 54, was on suicide watch, his rep claimed he is "not at all suicidal," explaining that being placed on suicide watch is a routine measure for "new, high-profile inmates."
On a recent episode of Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show CUOMO, Combs' attorney Teny Geragos said of the "Coming Home" vocalist, "He's fighting. He's innocent, and he's going to be able to show it."
"I hope he gets out. He has done everything somebody under investigation can do. I can't think of anything else that he could have done. There were no surprises here, Chris," he spilled. "We knew that he was under investigation for racketeering and s-- trafficking, and he stayed put. He committed not to fly out of the country. He stayed within the country, and they didn't ask that of him. That was a commitment he made."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Geragos was then asked about Combs' alleged activities, as it was claimed he forced women into sexual acts for his viewing pleasure.
"Those activities and the lifestyle is not criminal," the attorney stated. "What was notable today, what my partner Mark said in court, is they never once said that these women didn't consent to what happened, not once."