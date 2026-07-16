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Eminem's 'Combative' Ex-Wife Kim Scott Tased After Allegedly Biting Officer Who Tried to Assist Her During Reported Suicide Attempt

Photo of Eminem and Kim Scott
Source: MEGA

Officers reportedly tased Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, after she bit a cop's forearm.

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July 16 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

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Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was reportedly tased after becoming "combative" with officers responding to her alleged suicide attempt.

The "irate" 51-year-old was found by officers in her basement wearing only a bra and underwear during the July 11 incident at her Chesterfield, Mich., home, according to a police report obtained by a news outlet.

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Kim Scott Reportedly Bit Officer as She Resisted Handcuffs

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Photo of Kim Scott reportedly refused to be restrained with handcuffs.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott reportedly refused to be restrained with handcuffs.

Scott was reportedly bleeding from her arm as she screamed at police to "get the f--- out of my house."

As authorities attempted to restrain her with handcuffs, Scott resisted and allegedly bit into the officer's forearm. A taser was used to get Scott to stop, who responded by kicking the officer in the left shin while being escorted out of the room.

The outlet reported that the officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of the bite after being exposed to Scott's blood, and she was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

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Kim Scott Was Suddenly Hospitalized

Photo of Kim Scott's condition remains unknown.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott's condition remains unknown.

Headlines first broke of Scott's sudden hospitalization earlier this week, after photos captured the Michigan native being wheeled out of her Michigan home on a gurney.

First responders were dispatched to the home around 8 p.m. on July 11 after receiving a call for a person who was "unconscious/faint," according to a Chesterfield Fire/EMS report obtained by a news outlet.

The report noted that the Chesterfield Police Department responded to the medical emergency alongside emergency medical services.

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Dispatch Audio Revealed Alleged Suicide Attempt

Photo of Kim Scott and Eminem met in 1988 as teenagers.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott and Eminem met in 1988 as teenagers.

Scott was immediately rushed to Michigan's McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment, with the incident type categorized as "hemorrhage/laceration." Her current condition remains unknown.

A day after news of her medical emergency surfaced, newly released 911 dispatch audio reportedly revealed it was tied to an alleged suicide attempt.

Kim Scott Was Previously Married to Eminem

Photo of Kim Scott and Eminem split for good in 2006.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott and Eminem split for good in 2006.

"Caller says aunt cut her wrist and she’s bleeding," a dispatcher told first responders, per audio obtained by a news outlet on Wednesday, July 15. "She’s currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller. Kim Mathers."

The caller reportedly removed the sharp object from Scott's hand after she lost consciousness.

Scott has long been associated with her turbulent on-again, off-again relationship with the "Lose Yourself" rapper, 53. The pair first walked down the aisle in 1999 before divorcing in 2001. After rekindling their romance, they married again in 2006, but split later that year.

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