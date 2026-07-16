Eminem's 'Combative' Ex-Wife Kim Scott Tased After Allegedly Biting Officer Who Tried to Assist Her During Reported Suicide Attempt

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Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was reportedly tased after becoming "combative" with officers responding to her alleged suicide attempt. The "irate" 51-year-old was found by officers in her basement wearing only a bra and underwear during the July 11 incident at her Chesterfield, Mich., home, according to a police report obtained by a news outlet.

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Kim Scott Reportedly Bit Officer as She Resisted Handcuffs

Source: MEGA Kim Scott reportedly refused to be restrained with handcuffs.

Scott was reportedly bleeding from her arm as she screamed at police to "get the f--- out of my house." As authorities attempted to restrain her with handcuffs, Scott resisted and allegedly bit into the officer's forearm. A taser was used to get Scott to stop, who responded by kicking the officer in the left shin while being escorted out of the room. The outlet reported that the officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of the bite after being exposed to Scott's blood, and she was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

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Kim Scott Was Suddenly Hospitalized

Source: MEGA Kim Scott's condition remains unknown.

Headlines first broke of Scott's sudden hospitalization earlier this week, after photos captured the Michigan native being wheeled out of her Michigan home on a gurney. First responders were dispatched to the home around 8 p.m. on July 11 after receiving a call for a person who was "unconscious/faint," according to a Chesterfield Fire/EMS report obtained by a news outlet. The report noted that the Chesterfield Police Department responded to the medical emergency alongside emergency medical services.

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Dispatch Audio Revealed Alleged Suicide Attempt

Source: MEGA Kim Scott and Eminem met in 1988 as teenagers.

Scott was immediately rushed to Michigan's McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment, with the incident type categorized as "hemorrhage/laceration." Her current condition remains unknown. A day after news of her medical emergency surfaced, newly released 911 dispatch audio reportedly revealed it was tied to an alleged suicide attempt.

Kim Scott Was Previously Married to Eminem

Source: MEGA Kim Scott and Eminem split for good in 2006.