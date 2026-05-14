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Eminem Makes Rare Appearance at NBA Game as Spiraling Ex-Wife Kim Scott Is Arrested for Second Time in 3 Months on DUI Charges

Photo of Eminem and 50 Cent
Source: @rosenberg/Instagram/Macomb County prosecutor’s office

Eminem sat courtside at an NBA game the same day ex-wife Kim Scott was arrested again.

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May 14 2026, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

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Eminem stepped out for basketball night amid his ex Kim Scott’s recent run-ins with the law.

The rapper, 53, was in good spirits at the Detroit Pistons playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, May 13, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

Eminem dressed casual in a black hoodie, sunglasses, a silver chain necklace and matching watch, complemented by Air Max 90s.

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Image of Eminem sat next to 50 Cent at a basketball game.
Source: @rosenberg/Instagram

Eminem sat next to 50 Cent at a basketball game.

He sat courtside next to his “Patiently Waiting” collaborator 50 Cent, and the duo reportedly received a standing ovation after appearing on the jumbotron.

50 Cent posted a photo at the game alongside his friend on Instagram, writing, “Detroit vibes playoffs 🔥there is nothing like it ! @50centaction.”

Talent manager Paul Rosenberg published a selfie with both men, where Eminem seemed to be frowning at the camera.

One person questioned in the comments section, “Why EM look like that 😂,” while another wrote, “Did Em have a stroke?”

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Image of Eminem has not commented on Kim Scott's recent arrest.
Source: MEGA

Eminem has not commented on Kim Scott's recent arrest.

Fans acknowledged that the NBA game marked a rare appearance for Eminem.

“50 is the only person on earth who can make Em go outside of his house,” one Instagram user wrote, while another disagreed, “Em be at the games regularly he just don’t play the camera.”

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the musicians were last spotted courtside at the NBA Finals together in a Detroit Pistons v. San Antonio Spurs game back in 2005.

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Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Arrested for Second Time in 3 Months

Image of Eminem and Kim Scott were married for two years.
Source: Macomb County prosecutor’s office

Eminem and Kim Scott were married for two years.

Eminem’s recent public outing took place the same day his ex Scott was taken into police custody after allegedly hitting a parked car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit. The incident took place around 9:20 p.m., Chesterfield Township PD Detective Sergeant Joseph Feld Scott told a news outlet.

Scott looked unrecognizable in her mugshot, with puffy under-eyes and bruises on her eyelids.

Kim Scott Was Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Image of Kim Scott appeared in court earlier this week for a separate DUI charge.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott appeared in court earlier this week for a separate DUI charge.

On Monday, May 11, the 51-year-old pleaded no contest after being booked on suspicion of a DUI crash in February. She reportedly collided into a parked car on the street while taking her son, Parker, and his three friends shopping, then crashed into her garage door.

Body camera footage from the crash showed Scott taking a breathalyzer test before cops discovered bottles of alcohol-spiked soda in her possession.

Eminem and Scott were married between 1999 and 2001, and briefly got back together in 2006 for a few months. The songwriter has not commented on his ex’s pending sentencing for her February DUI, which is set to take place in June.

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