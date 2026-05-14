Eminem Makes Rare Appearance at NBA Game as Spiraling Ex-Wife Kim Scott Is Arrested for Second Time in 3 Months on DUI Charges

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Eminem stepped out for basketball night amid his ex Kim Scott’s recent run-ins with the law. The rapper, 53, was in good spirits at the Detroit Pistons playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, May 13, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. Eminem dressed casual in a black hoodie, sunglasses, a silver chain necklace and matching watch, complemented by Air Max 90s.

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Source: @rosenberg/Instagram Eminem sat next to 50 Cent at a basketball game.

He sat courtside next to his “Patiently Waiting” collaborator 50 Cent, and the duo reportedly received a standing ovation after appearing on the jumbotron. 50 Cent posted a photo at the game alongside his friend on Instagram, writing, “Detroit vibes playoffs 🔥there is nothing like it ! @50centaction.” Talent manager Paul Rosenberg published a selfie with both men, where Eminem seemed to be frowning at the camera. One person questioned in the comments section, “Why EM look like that 😂,” while another wrote, “Did Em have a stroke?”

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Source: MEGA Eminem has not commented on Kim Scott's recent arrest.

Fans acknowledged that the NBA game marked a rare appearance for Eminem. “50 is the only person on earth who can make Em go outside of his house,” one Instagram user wrote, while another disagreed, “Em be at the games regularly he just don’t play the camera.” On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the musicians were last spotted courtside at the NBA Finals together in a Detroit Pistons v. San Antonio Spurs game back in 2005.

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Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Arrested for Second Time in 3 Months

Source: Macomb County prosecutor’s office Eminem and Kim Scott were married for two years.

Eminem’s recent public outing took place the same day his ex Scott was taken into police custody after allegedly hitting a parked car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit. The incident took place around 9:20 p.m., Chesterfield Township PD Detective Sergeant Joseph Feld Scott told a news outlet. Scott looked unrecognizable in her mugshot, with puffy under-eyes and bruises on her eyelids.

Kim Scott Was Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Source: MEGA Kim Scott appeared in court earlier this week for a separate DUI charge.