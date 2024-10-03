or
Eminem Reveals Daughter Hailie Jade, 28, Is Pregnant in New Music Video

Split photo of Eminem and Hailie Jade
Source: MEGA; @eminem/youtube

Eminem is going to be a grandfather.

Oct. 3 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is pregnant with her first child — and the rapper shared the happy news in the way he knew best!

In the music video for his track "Temporary," the award-winning artist included a variety of photos and video footage of Hailie, from the early days of her childhood to her wedding to husband Evan McClintock.

Source: @hailiejade/instagram

The big surprise came when he showed a clip of the 28-year-old presenting him with a Detroit Lions jersey with the word "Grandpa" on the back, confirming she was pregnant.

eminem subtly reveals daughter hailie youtube
Source: @eminem/youtube

Eminem included footage of the moment his daughter told him about her pregnancy in his new music video.

Fans flooded the YouTube comments section with congratulations and words of love and support for the "Not Afraid" rapper amid this new chapter of his life as a grandfather.

eminem reveals going to be granddpa
Source: @eminem/youtube

Hailie Jade gave her dad a Detroit Lions jersey with the word 'grandpa' on the back.

MORE ON:
Breaking News

One fan gushed, "Thank you for sharing this with us Em. We know you like to keep your personal life private. We as the fans really appreciate this piece of memory you shared with us. And congrats, can’t believe you’re becoming a grandfather."

A second user chimed in, "Congratulations on becoming a grandfather! I hope you be every day happier than the last. You deserve the best because you’ve saved so many lives, including mine."

eminem hinted sean diddy combs crimes song fuel
Source: mega

Eminem has three children.

Another person added, "I cried when he cried, man... there's nothing more beautiful in this life then in seeing a man raise his daughter right. Beautiful music video, beautiful song, and beautiful end to a chapter in both their lives."

A final fan wrote, "Eminem really putting me through every d--- emotion. This video broke me more than simply listening to the OG song. I didn't think that was possible. Congratulations on being a grandfather, Marshall Mathers. You really have gone a long way in life to reach such a beautiful moment."

eminem daughter hailie jade smith cant watch rappers mockingbird video
Source: MEGA

Hailie Jade Smith is Eminem's biological daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott.

As OK! previously reported, Hailie Jade tied the knot with Evan on May 18. The pair was surrounded by loved ones, including Eminem, as they said their vows.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt," she wrote via Instagram. "Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife 🤍."

