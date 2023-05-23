Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's Daughter Evelyn, 9, Sweetly Researches Dementia as Her Dad's Health Declines
Bruce Willis' entire family — including his little ones — has rallied to support him as his health devastatingly declines.
On Monday, May 22, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming conversation she recently had with the couple's 9-year-old daughter, Evelyn.
"So, I have to tell you this story. And I'm going to try to do it without crying. Because when Evelyn told me this story I was an absolute puddle," the mom-of-two — who also shares her eldest daughter Mabel, 11, with Willis, 68 — expressed to the camera in the video upload.
"Evelyn says to me the other day, 'Did you know that people with dementia can become severely dehydrated?'" the stunning model, 44, stated, as Heming admitted she "didn't know that" before asking how her young daughter discovered the information.
"She says, 'Well, I was at school the other day and I had some free time and I was looking up fun facts about dementia,'" the CocoBaba founder continued of Evelyn's tear-jerking confession.
"Now that’s not funny, but it’s kind of funny, and she really is her father’s child because these two love some random facts," Heming quipped of her youngest girl and the award-winning actor.
Heming promised her daughter they "will always make sure that Daddy has a bottle of water in hand," and said "thank you for letting me know" about the health observation.
The stepmom to Willis' three oldest daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29 — concluded her story with a piece of advise she told her daughter and also wanted to share with her 833,000 Instagram followers.
"That is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad’s disease," Heming expressed, while telling all caregivers and family members with sick loved ones to do the same.
Willis was originally diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, however, his family updated fans with an announcement back in February, confirming he had been more-definitively diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.