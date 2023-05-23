Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's Daughter Evelyn, 9, Sweetly Researches Dementia as Her Dad's Health Declines

"So, I have to tell you this story. And I'm going to try to do it without crying. Because when Evelyn told me this story I was an absolute puddle," the mom-of-two — who also shares her eldest daughter Mabel, 11, with Willis, 68 — expressed to the camera in the video upload.

"Evelyn says to me the other day, 'Did you know that people with dementia can become severely dehydrated?'" the stunning model, 44, stated, as Heming admitted she "didn't know that" before asking how her young daughter discovered the information.