Bruce Willis Grabs Food With A Pal As His Wife Continues To Share Updates On His Declining Health

Fans of the film icon have been able to follow his health journey through the lens of his wife, Emma Heming, who has been sharing her coping mechanisms via social media posts.

"This was the summer of self-discovery — finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," the actress explained. "My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."