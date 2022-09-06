Bruce Willis Grabs Food With A Pal As His Wife Continues To Share Updates On His Declining Health
Bruce Willis is continuing to stay strong after announcing both his retirement and aphasia diagnosis.
On Saturday, September 3, the actor was spotted in Santa Monica grabbing a morning meal with a friend. The action star wore a casual outfit consisting of simple gray pants, black tennis shoes, a white button-down shirt and a beige baseball cap.
Fans of the film icon have been able to follow his health journey through the lens of his wife, Emma Heming, who has been sharing her coping mechanisms via social media posts.
"This was the summer of self-discovery — finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," the actress explained. "My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."
Despite her vulnerability, some fans were outraged by her caption. "She's such a drama queen," one user commented, with another adding, "When you marry an old man DECADES older than you are, you become their caregivers, that's what you signed up for deal with it and stop complaining."
EMMA HEMING SPENDS TIME WITH HER 2 DAUGHTERS AFTER SAYING SHE IS SOAKING UP EVERY MOMENT WITH ILL HUSBAND BRUCE WILLIS — SEE PICS
Heming didn't let the negativity stop her from being open and honest online. "When you’re not allowed to talk grief, self-care or being human in the world on grief awareness day," she wrote on her Instagram Story with screenshots of the rude comments. "My gawd. But in the words of the great, philosophical, insightful Bruce Willis … 'Ah, f**k em.'"
Aside from sharing the multitude of emotions she's experienced, the influencer has used her social media accounts to update the public on his health. In fact, Willis' retirement was initially revealed via a joint Instagram post that was put together by several of his loved ones, including Heming.
EMMA HEMING SHARES ADORABLE FAMILY MOMENT OF BRUCE WILLIS HOWLING ALONG WITH DOG & DAUGHTER — SEE PHOTO!
"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the note read. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
Regardless of what life throws their way, Heming has continued to highlight her marriage and sweet family moments with Willis and his five daughters: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, Tallulah, 28, who he shares with ex Demi Moore, and his and Heming's younger girls, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
Willis' sighting was reported by People.