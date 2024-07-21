Emma Watson's New Boyfriend Kieran Brown Isn't 'Fazed' by Actress' 'Fame': 'They Do Normal Things Together'
Emma Watson was recently seen packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend, Kieran Brown, in Oxford, England, and it seems like the actress is smitten with her new man!
The pair apparently met at the city's university, where she's currently pursuing a master's degree in creative writing, while he's working on a Ph.D in 19th-century literature and economics.
Though the actress, 34, has been in the spotlight for a long time, Brown doesn't seem to mind.
“Kieran isn’t fazed by Emma’s fame in the slightest, which is what she likes about him most,” spilled a source about the Harry Potter star. “They do very normal things together, like grab coffee before class or cook dinner in their apartments.”
The two first sparked dating rumors when they were seen packing on the PDA on July 1. They were then photographed together on a date at Gail's Bakery, which is close to their school a few days later.
“They were chatting together in the queue, they seemed to have quite a nice vibe," an eyewitness told Daily Mail of their outing.
Watson has largely kept under the radar, but she was previously linked to Brandon Green. However, reports of their split surfaced in 2023.
The brunette beauty rarely talks about her love life in interviews, but in December 2023, while speaking to British Vogue, she clarified her famous 2019 "self-partnered" remark.
She said it wasn't “necessarily about me celebrating being single. Getting to the point when I was 30, I was realizing, ‘Oh, maybe I’ve figured out some things about how to care for myself better — maybe quite well, actually.’ And taking pride in that," she explained.
“Coming out of COVID, I really understood the importance of building community, having community and investing, very intentionally, time and energy into that," she added.
In 2019, Watson spoke more about meeting people in real life. “Dating apps are not on the cards for me. I’m very lucky in the sense that because I went to university and because I’ve done these other things outside of film, my friends are really good at setting me up. Really good. And what’s really nice is some of my best friends are people I got set up on a date with and it didn’t work out," she told British Vogue.
“I didn’t think it was possible,” Watson continued. “And it really is possible. And it’s actually great.”
