Emma Watson 'Wasn't Very Happy' Prior to Stepping Away From Acting, but Would 'Absolutely' Return: 'I Felt a Bit Caged'

"I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest," Watson expressed of her pre-hiatus career.

The last time the actress blessed fans with a role was in December 2018, when she wrapped up production for the 2019 adaptation of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

"I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?’" the Harry Potter star detailed of her past experiences. "It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process."