Is Emma Watson Truly Done With Hollywood? Actress Recently Spotted Walking The Red Carpet
Is Emma Watson hinting at making a grand return to her career in show business? The Harry Potter actress was spotted at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week.
The brunette beauty wore a white, sheer, Alexander McQueen gown while walking the red carpet. The Brown alum accompanied the dress with simple makeup and a low bun.
The appearance was a surprise considering her stepping away from the limelight — Watson's last film was released in 2019.
Despite the child star spending time away from the public eye, her appearance gives fans insight into what she's been doing in her free time.
In 2020, the 32-year-old became an independent director of Kering to help advance their work in sustainable fashion and advocacy. Watson has been doing activist work throughout her career, working on initiatives that center on gender rights and climate change.
OK! previously reported, the Bling Ring star was planning to take a step away from the entertainment industry after starring in Little Women — Watson took the role as a favor after Emma Stone dropped out of the Greta Gerwig project.
DANIEL RADCLIFFE REVEALS BINGE DRINKING PAST TO COPE WITH 'HARRY POTTER' SUCCESS
“She is done with Hollywood,” a source exclusively told OK!. “Hated playing the game and the politics and really just came back for Little Women as a thank you to producer Amy Pascal for protecting her through the years.”
"It is insane that no one talks about it either, because she is so f**king bankable. People need to understand that Emma was — well technically is — the biggest female star in Hollywood history," the insider added.
"She is in a spot where she could get the green light for anything she wanted to make," the source noted. "So she is going out on top."
Outside of her work as a thespian, Watson shared on Wednesday, September 7, the emotions surrounding her recent directorial debut. The Brit's first short film was for a Prada ad campaign that was released on Sunday, August 21.
EMMA WATSON AND CHORD OVERSTREET CAUGHT KISSING WEEKS AFTER BREAKING UP
"I have been living my life on and off film sets for 23 years. The VAST majority of these sets, had me as a young woman, looking past the lens of the camera and seeing a sea of men's eyes looking back at me," Watson shared via Instagram. "For my directorial debut, I wanted that to change. The majority of the team I worked with on this campaign were women. And it was a wonderful thing."