It seems Rupert Grint isn’t done believing in magic just yet since the actor confessed he isn’t ready to say goodbye to his Harry Potter character, Ron Weasley.

“I don’t know. I mean, never say never,” the 32-year-old told ComicBook.com when asked if he would return to the beloved series one day. “I would never say, ‘Absolutely no.’ It was a huge part of my life and I’m very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I’d be up for it at the right time. I don’t know what capacity that would be, but we’ll see.”

While Grint might be ready to grab his magical wand and broomstick once again, former costar Emma Watson has no plans to return to her role as Hermione Granger. OK! exclusively learned that the English actress — who was part of the wizard world for 11 years after she first auditioned for Potter at age 10 — is “done with Hollywood.” The brunette beauty even called her time on the Potter set absolutely “horrible.”

“This has definitely been the most intense, grueling period of film-making I’ve ever done!” Watson exclaimed.

“I have such a structure when I’m working on Potter,” the Beauty and the Beast star, 30, revealed. “I get told what time I get picked up, I get told what time I can eat, when I have time to go to the bathroom. Every single second of my day is not in my power.”

Since completing the Harry Potter series in 2011, Rupert has been spending time with his family and dabbling in other projects. The father of one — who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Gloom in May — owns a successful company, Clay 10 Ltd, which invests in houses and buildings that are worth more than $26.6 million and was cast in AppleTV+’s drama Servant last year.

While Grint previously confessed that he probably hasn’t “watched anything I’ve done since Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” he is ready to move forward and focus on his new project.

“With this show, I’ve seen the first episode so it’s very different for me and that’s exciting,” he said of Servant. “I’ve never felt the way I did with this when I was waiting for the scripts. I was kind of addicted to them, so this definitely feels like very new ground for me.”