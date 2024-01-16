2024 Emmy Awards: What the Live Broadcast Didn't Show During Television's Biggest Night
The 2024 Emmy Awards might have come to an end — but that doesn't mean we're done talking about it!
Succession, The Bear and Beef took home the biggest awards of the evening, coming out victorious in their respective categories: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
While the live show broadcasted each star's touching speeches — many of which were cut short by host Anthony Anderson's mom, Doris Bowman — throughout the evening, some of the best celebrity interactions happened away from the cameras.
Keep scrolling to see everything you missed on your screens during television's biggest night of the year.
Perhaps one of the most touching parts of the evening surrounded Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley putting their previous differences aside to celebrate the former's nomination for her starring role in Daisy Jones & The Six.
The pair posed on the red carpet together just days after marking the somber first anniversary of Lisa Marie Presley's devastating death in January 2023.
Riley and Priscilla seemed to be in good spirits, as they were seen laughing with one another before posing for pictures together, per People.
Also on the star-studded carpet were doting parents Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell — both of whom couldn't help but take a moment to check in on their kids at home.
Pausing to text their son, Sam, 7, as well as Keri and her ex-husband Sean Deary's daughter Willa, 12, and son, River, 15, the couple revealed Willa was completely starstruck that her mom and stepdad were in the same room as Selena Gomez, the news outlet reported.
Speaking of Selena, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer seemed to make it out of the Emmys unscathed and away from scandal — unlike her viral moment whispering into her best friend Taylor Swift's ear during the Golden Globes on Sunday night, January 7.
Gomez's Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short, however, were spotted catching up in their seats during a commercial break.
Riley and Priscilla also paused for a brief chat in between awards, though their conversation has yet to cause any sort of rumored guessing game like Selena's viral moment earlier this month.
At one point, Pedro Pascal made is way to sit behind Riley for a brief conversation, causing Priscilla to giddily watch from a far, seemingly in awe of her granddaughter's success.
The White Lotus costars Sabrina Impacciatore and Michael Imperioli also took the time to catch up from their seats, as Jason Sudeikis and Aubrey Plaza gave each other a quick "hi" after bumping into each other and Bella Ramsey informed Jesse Eisenberg they had a flight to catch to Vancouver, Canada, the very next day.
A hilarious part of the evening saw Rob McElhenney locked in on the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
His wife, Kaitlin Olson, snapped a selfie showcasing her husband live streaming the matchup from his phone during the prestigious evening.
Rob seemed proud to be such a dedicated fan, as he took to X (formerly named Twitter) to upload the funny content.
"Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly," the Welcome to Wrexham star quipped.
The NFL responded to his post, writing, "priorities 🎯," though the Eagles unfortunately fell short and saw their season come to an end.
Meghann Fahy appeared ecstatic when she saw rumored boyfriend Leo Woodall enter Peacock Theater before the duo caught up, while Claire Danes stopped to give Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée, Zawe Ashton, a huge hug toward the end of the evening.