Pedro Pascal Fans Go Wild After Actor Jokes Kieran Culkin 'Beat the S---' Out of Him Before 2024 Emmys: 'The Highlight of the Awards Season!'
Pedro Pascal's got the jokes!
The Last of Us star took the stage on Monday night, January 15, at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Pascal sported a black sweater and a pair of matching slacks, but reporters and fans were curious when he showed up with his arm in a sling for his third award show in a row.
"A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It’s actually my shoulder," the Game of Thrones actor explained to the audience. "And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s--- out of me."
The camera immediately cut to Culkin, who stared stone-faced at the camera in a bit that is believed to have been planned out between the two friends.
Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise Pascal and Culkin for the hilarious moment.
"Kieran’s face, I’m dying!!" one user wrote, while another agreed, "Kieran held that gaze and didn't break character at all. Nicely done Kieran Culkin nicely done!!!!"
"Love their award season stage banter," a third chimed in.
"We are the true winners of this award season for getting Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin’s friendship actually," a fourth added, while a fifth called the "ongoing rivalry" between the two talented actors "the highlight of the awards season."
Pascal's playful jab comes after the Succession star teased him at the 2024 Golden Globes after beating him for the category Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series.
"I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago. And when that moment passed, I sorta remember thinking, I'm never gonna be back in this room again and which was fine, whatever," he said in his acceptance speech at the time. "It's nice, but I sort of accepted I was never gonna be on stage. So this is a nice moment… suck it Pedro [Pascal]! Sorry! Mine."
"Really quickly, I'd just like to thank everybody in Succession, Jesse [Armstrong], writers, an amazing cast. Everybody that showed up, that believed in this thing and it was very cool. Like this isn't mine, this is one for the team," he continued. "I know, wrap it up! I’ve got three really amazing women in my life that I want to thank, my manager Emily Gerson-Saines without who I wouldn’t have a career, my wife Jazz for putting up with all of this and all the s--- that comes with it, and my wonderful mom; mom thank you so much for doing everything you did for us, you’re an amazing woman. OK, that’s it, thank you!"