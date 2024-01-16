2024 Emmys: See What Selena Gomez, Riley Keough, Jeremy Allen White and More Wore to the Awards
The stars dressed to the nines for the 75th annual Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15.
This year's show took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and was hosted by Anthony Anderson.
Scroll down to see photos from the red carpet!
After settling a rumored feud, nominee Riley Keough brought grandmother Priscilla Presley as one of her dates to the show, with both of the women donning black ensembles.
Keough — who was nominated for her work in Daisy Jones and the Six — also had her husband Ben Smith-Petersen tag along.
Only Murders in the Building lead Selena Gomez dropped jaws in a sequined and sheer dress.
The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza wore a unique pale yellow dress that was accented with a giant needle placed just below the neckline.
Abbott Elementary nominee Quinta Brunson rocked a sleeveless pink frock complete with a matching belt at the waist. The actress took home the win for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.
Winner of the night Jeremy Allen White rocked a white coat with black pants.
Niecy Nash turned heads in strapless black velvet gown and striking arm gloves. At the show, she came out victorious for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Host Anthony Anderson stood out in a black suit that was embroidered with red and green floral artwork. His mom, Doris, wore a deep plum velvet dress.
She was also a fixture in the crowd, joking with winners to not take too much time in their acceptances speeches — however, some viewers found the ongoing quip to be a bit rude.
Jon Hamm wore a classic tuxedo while wife Anna Osceola stunned in a sleeveless emerald green gown. The pair tied the knot in June 2023, though the Mad Men alum admitted they both forgot to celebrate their recent six-month anniversary.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham wowed in a halter-style gown that featured a large feathery train.