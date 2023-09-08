Emotional Kate Middleton and Prince William Pay Respects to Queen Elizabeth 1 Year After Her Death: Photos

Inside, the pair's demeanor was much more somber as they looked at a framed photo of the late monarch that rested beside a cushion and bouquet of flowers.

"A moment of reflection at St Davids Cathedral honouring Her Late Majesty and all that she did for communities like this around the UK, the Commonwealth and the world," read the caption of their Instagram post marking the moment.

Prior to the post, they shared a photo of the queen alongside the words, "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C."