OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYALS

King Charles Commemorates His Mother Queen Elizabeth for 'All She Meant to So Many' 1 Year After Her Death

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 8 2023, Updated 12:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

King Charles honored his mother a year after her death.

On Friday, September 8, the 74-year-old shared a touching message about Queen Elizabeth on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles succeeded his mother alongside wife Camilla.

"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," Charles said in an audio message as well as a signed note on Balmoral Castle stationery.

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all," he added about his many subjects who have welcomed him into his new position.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Windsor matriarch passed away in Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022. Since then, King Charles has taken over her position and was officially coronated on May 6.

King Charles was not the only one who decided to commemorate Queen Elizabeth on this anniversary, as also on Friday, disgraced Prince Harry attended the late Queen's grave while he was in the U.K. for a charity event.

queen e
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth passed away at age 96.

Article continues below advertisement

He traveled to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for a private visit to pay his respects for the monarch despite his current rocky standing in the royal family. A source also claimed that other relatives visited the chapel separately from the Duke of Sussex.

Prior to the trip, royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed how Harry was likely to not see any of his loved ones during his trip.

MORE ON:
Prince Charles
king charles
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth ruled from 1952-2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is my understanding that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no desire to meet with Harry – with or without Meghan Markle," Schofield claimed. "There is a severe lack of trust, and they don't want the conversation repeated to anyone."

"I suspect that Prince William is dreading Prince Harry's arrival," she added. "Especially when William and Catherine are expected to publicly acknowledge the anniversary of the late queen's passing."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Schofield also suggested Harry might steal the Cambridges' spotlight on the sad day.

"Harry will be, no doubt, a distraction and will create conflicting headlines that the palace will not appreciate," she continued. "He's d----- if he does, d----- if he doesn't."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.