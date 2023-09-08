King Charles Commemorates His Mother Queen Elizabeth for 'All She Meant to So Many' 1 Year After Her Death
King Charles honored his mother a year after her death.
On Friday, September 8, the 74-year-old shared a touching message about Queen Elizabeth on social media.
"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," Charles said in an audio message as well as a signed note on Balmoral Castle stationery.
"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all," he added about his many subjects who have welcomed him into his new position.
As OK! previously reported, the Windsor matriarch passed away in Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022. Since then, King Charles has taken over her position and was officially coronated on May 6.
King Charles was not the only one who decided to commemorate Queen Elizabeth on this anniversary, as also on Friday, disgraced Prince Harry attended the late Queen's grave while he was in the U.K. for a charity event.
He traveled to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for a private visit to pay his respects for the monarch despite his current rocky standing in the royal family. A source also claimed that other relatives visited the chapel separately from the Duke of Sussex.
Prior to the trip, royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed how Harry was likely to not see any of his loved ones during his trip.
"It is my understanding that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no desire to meet with Harry – with or without Meghan Markle," Schofield claimed. "There is a severe lack of trust, and they don't want the conversation repeated to anyone."
"I suspect that Prince William is dreading Prince Harry's arrival," she added. "Especially when William and Catherine are expected to publicly acknowledge the anniversary of the late queen's passing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Schofield also suggested Harry might steal the Cambridges' spotlight on the sad day.
"Harry will be, no doubt, a distraction and will create conflicting headlines that the palace will not appreciate," she continued. "He's d----- if he does, d----- if he doesn't."