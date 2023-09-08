King Charles Commemorates His Mother Queen Elizabeth for 'All She Meant to So Many' 1 Year After Her Death

"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," Charles said in an audio message as well as a signed note on Balmoral Castle stationery.

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all," he added about his many subjects who have welcomed him into his new position.