Eric Church Defends His Controversial Stagecoach Performance After Backlash, Explains He Wanted to 'Challenge' Himself

While the singer's diehard fans likely didn't mind the change of pace, many dragged him on social media.

"I’ve never seen a headliner clear a fest out quicker than Eric Church and whatever the f--- he’s doing tonight," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "#ericchurch boring everyone to death with gospel. Waste of a main stage at #Stagecoach. Crowd leaving, roll on #nickelback."

"@Stagecoach we paid $600 to see a headline where people are mass leaving… @ericchurch is a legend, but he hasn’t gotten off the stool and most songs are covers with the choir. This isn’t what we came for," a third individual complained.