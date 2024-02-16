Cassadee Pope Quits Country Music After Being 'Shamed' for Speaking Out Against Morgan Wallen and Brittany Aldean

The Voice alum isn't the only star to fight back against the country community. As OK! previously reported, Maren Morris said the country music scene was not healthy for her to be in anymore.

"I love living in Nashville, I have my family," she said in October 2023. "There's a reason why people come there from L.A. and New York to write with us. It's because we have amazing songwriters there. That's not gonna change."

"I couldn't do this circus anymore — feeling like l have to absorb and explain people's bad behaviors and laugh it off. I just couldn't do that after 2020, particularly. I've changed. A lot of things changed about me that year," the mom-of-one added.