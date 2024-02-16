OK Magazine
Cassadee Pope Quits Country Music After Being 'Shamed' for Speaking Out Against Morgan Wallen and Brittany Aldean

Feb. 16 2024

Cassadee Pope is making a change and leaving country music after she slammed Morgan Wallen and Brittany Aldean for their troublesome behavior.

“If this is a genre that I absolutely can’t let go of, I’m just kind of being complicit,” Pope, 34, said in a new interview about why she is returning to her pop-punk and rock roots.

cassadee pope mega jpg
Source: mega

The star revealed she's leaving country music.

“I realize every genre has problematic people in it. I’m not saying there’s not a frontman in a band who hasn’t been accused of something in rock music. But I guess rock is in my bones more. You’re not completely ostracized and shamed for speaking out,” she added.

In February 2021, after Wallen, 30, said the N-word in a video clip, Pope couldn't be quiet about the controversial remark.

“I am completely disgusted by Morgan Wallens’ words. To be that flippant and nonchalant while hurling the most offensive racial slur you could utter…. some people just have ZERO sensitivity to a real f------- problem in this world: racism,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It has no place in country music and has been tolerated and enabled way too long. And it has NO place in this world.”

cassadee pope mega
Source: mega

The singer called out Morgan Wallen and Brittany Aldean for their prior remarks.

One year later, Pope lashed out against Jason Aldean's wife after she thanked her parents for "not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase."

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” she hit back via Twitter at the time.

brittany jason aldean
Source: mega

Brittany Aldean faced backlash for her transphobic comments.

Cassadee revealed she got death threats for speaking out against Brittany's comments, however, she doesn't regret saying something in the first place. “I just kept my head down and kept going. It’s only been the past few months that I’ve let my guard down in therapy and said, ‘Wait, I actually wasn’t OK.’ But I think that kind of comes with the territory of including activism in your life. You’re not going to please everyone,” she shared.

MORE ON:
Cassadee Pope
The Voice alum isn't the only star to fight back against the country community. As OK! previously reported, Maren Morris said the country music scene was not healthy for her to be in anymore.

"I love living in Nashville, I have my family," she said in October 2023. "There's a reason why people come there from L.A. and New York to write with us. It's because we have amazing songwriters there. That's not gonna change."

"I couldn't do this circus anymore — feeling like l have to absorb and explain people's bad behaviors and laugh it off. I just couldn't do that after 2020, particularly. I've changed. A lot of things changed about me that year," the mom-of-one added.

maren morris agrees pay ryan hurd k child support agreement
Source: mega

Maren Morris also said she wants to leave behind the 'toxic' parts of the country music industry.

One month later, Maren clarified her stance on the matter.

"Actually, what I said was I'm leaving behind the sort of toxic parts of it. I want to take the good parts with me," she said on Watch What Happens Live.

Rolling Stone interviewed Pope.

