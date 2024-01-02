Blake Shelton Bashed by Viewers for Prerecorded Performance on CBS' Live NYE Show: 'An Embarrassment to Country Music'
Country music fans aren't happy with Blake Shelton.
While CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash touted a live performance by the singer, his duet with Trace Adkins was actually prerecorded.
Fans realized the performance couldn't have been live since The Voice alum, 47, had a NYE concert in Oklahoma that kicked off just minutes after his bit on the show aired.
Viewers took to social media to complain, with one person asking, "It should have had a 'pre recorded' notice on screen..was any other performance taped?"
"#CBSNashvilleNYE WTF is this? Thomas Rhett and Blake Shelton sound like absolute a--. This is an embarrassment to country music," said another person, while a third wrote, "It really was hard to watch."
"Strange it’s 'live' when Blake Shelton is in Oklahoma doing a concert at a casino," noted someone else.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, the Barmageddon co-host and wife Gwen Stefani, 54, spent the holiday apart, as the latter was performing in Las Vegas.
"It’s funny because I was going to be at his show and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas. Last year I did Vegas and I was kind of like, ‘remind me never to do Vegas again,'" the mom-of-three previously explained. "Because you kind of sometimes just want to have your own… not be the host."
- No New Year's Kiss: Gwen Stefani and Husband Blake Shelton to Spend Holiday Apart Due to Work Commitments
- Blake Shelton Promotes Tour Dates As Rumors Swirl He's On The Chopping Block At 'The Voice'
- Gwen Stefani Demanded Blake Shelton Leave 'The Voice' To 'Ensure A Happy Future Together,' Insider Dishes
"And then I was like… I’m going to do it," she said, noting of her husband, "if you’re going to be working, then I’m going to be working."
When asked about her New Year's resolutions, the "Rich Girl" crooner said she just wanted to "keep loving. Keep trying to get love and give. That’s what we do. A little exchange."
Stefani added she wants to "be more consistent" in all aspects of life.
In a separate interview, Shelton revealed he intends to start drinking less alcohol in 2024.
"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard," he admited of his goal. "I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."
In the new year, the pair will be able to spend more time together since the GXVE Beauty founder won't be a coach on the upcoming 25th season of The Voice, the series which Shelton quit earlier this year.