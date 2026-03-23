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Eric Dane and Ex-Girlfriend Priya Jain Reconnect Before His Untimely Death

split photo of Eric Dane and Priya Jain
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane and Priya Jain reportedly reconnected as friends before his death.

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March 23 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

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Eric Dane reportedly reconnected with his ex-girlfriend Priya Jain shortly before his death, as sources reveal they established a friendship in the months leading up to the tragedy.

A source dished that “in the months leading up to Eric’s passing, Priya and Eric reconnected their relationship as friends.”

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image of Eric Dane reportedly reconnected with ex-girlfriend Priya Jain before his death.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane reportedly reconnected with ex-girlfriend Priya Jain before his death.

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The insider emphasized that “it was more important for them to remain friends” after their summer breakup. Dane’s battle with ALS, announced in April 2025, added an emotional layer to their reunion.

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image of Sources said they remained close friends.
Source: MEGA

The former flames remained close friends.

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Jain expressed shock upon hearing about Dane’s death, with the source noting, “Priya didn’t think it would happen this quickly.”

The emotional toll is evident, as Jain reportedly feels “so sad and devastated” by the loss. However, she remains grateful for Dane’s daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, stating that they “exist to keep his memory alive.”

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The outlet previously reported that Jain was “blindsided” by their unexpected split last summer, which occurred amid public appearances by Dane with both Jain and director Janell Shirtcliff. A source revealed that Jain and Dane initially began dating in the summer of 2024 and became exclusive by that November.

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image of Eric Dane shares two daughters with Rebecca Gayheart.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane shares two daughters with Rebecca Gayheart.

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In a bittersweet turn, Dane’s ex-wife, Rebecca Gayheart, halted their divorce in March 2025, choosing to prioritize family support during his health struggles. Gayheart explained her decision, emphasizing the importance of teaching their daughters to stand by family during challenging times.

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image of Eric Dane had publicly battled ALS.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane had publicly battled ALS.

In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram stories, Jain shared black-and-white photos of the couple, captioning one with the poignant words, “You truly were a black leather jacket in a world of tan cardigans.”

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