Eric Dane Tears Up as He Reflects on Reconciliation With Rebecca Gayheart Amid ALS Battle
Eric Dane doesn't know what he would do without his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.
The Grey's Anatomy star began tearing up as he emotionally reflected on his and Rebecca's reconciled relationship as he appeared for an interview on the Monday, June 16, episode of Good Morning America amid his battle with ALS.
News broke in March that Rebecca, 53, had requested a dismissal of her divorce petition after being separated from Eric, 52, for about seven years. The couple has been married since 2004 and share daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.
Eric Dane Emotionally Praises Wife Amid ALS Battle
"I talk to her every day," the Euphoria actor admitted. "We have managed to become better friends and better parents, and she is my — probably my biggest champion. My most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her."
Gayheart shed light on the status of her relationship with Dane back in April, calling her and the famous actor the “best of friends.”
Rebecca Gayheart Says She and Eric Dane Are 'Really Close'
"We are really close. We are great coparents," she expressed. "We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well."
"I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It’s just a season. It wasn’t a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for — I mean, we are still married — but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids, so I think that’s a successful relationship, and that’s how we look at it," the Jawbreaker actress noted.
Neither Dane nor Gayheart have confirmed to the public where their relationship stands in a romantic sense since the divorce dismissal.
Eric Dane Has Only 1 'Functioning Arm'
During his GMA interview, Dane additionally provided an update on his health just two months after announcing his devastating ALS diagnosis.
"I have one functioning arm. … My left side is functioning. My right side, [which is my dominant side], has completely stopped working," he confessed. "[My left arm] is going. I feel like maybe a couple, a few more months and I won’t have my left. … I’m worried about my legs."
How Eric Dane Was Diagnosed With ALS
As for how Dane learned he was suffering from ALS, often called Lou Gehrig's disease, The Last Ship star said it began when he "started experiencing some weakness in my right hand."
"And I didn’t really think anything of it at the time, I thought maybe I’d been texting too much and my hand was fatigued," Dane recalled. "A few weeks later, I noticed it’d gotten a little worse. I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist, and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, 'This is way above my pay grade.'"
It took about nine months before Dane was officially diagnosed with ALS.
"I will never forget those three letters," he candidly continued. "It’s on me the second I wake up. It’s not a dream."