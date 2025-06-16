Eric Dane Tears Up as He Reflects on Reconciliation With Rebecca Gayheart Amid ALS Battle

Eric Dane doesn't know what he would do without his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

The Grey's Anatomy star began tearing up as he emotionally reflected on his and Rebecca's reconciled relationship as he appeared for an interview on the Monday, June 16, episode of Good Morning America amid his battle with ALS.

News broke in March that Rebecca, 53, had requested a dismissal of her divorce petition after being separated from Eric, 52, for about seven years. The couple has been married since 2004 and share daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.