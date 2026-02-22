or
OK Magazine
Eric Dane's Wife Rebecca Gayheart Thanks Fans for Their Support During 'Difficult Time' After Actor's Death

Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

Rebecca Gayheart thanked fans for their love and supporting following husband Eric Dane's death at the age of 53.

Feb. 22 2026

Rebecca Gayheart is thanking fans for their love and support following husband Eric Dane's death at the age of 53.

The Grey's Anatomy star died on February 19 following a battle with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

Rebecca Gayheart shared an emotional post showing a vigil for her late husband.

“I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community,” Gayheart, 54, wrote on her Instagram Stories on February 22. “There aren’t words to express our gratitude.”

“You are truly holding us up during this difficult time," the Scream 2 actress added.

The words were written on top of a photo of a vigil for Dane, which was composed of candles and snapshots of the late actor and his family.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Married in 2004

image of Eric dane's family
Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart shared two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

Since Thursday, Gayheart has shared many snapshots of happy memories with Dane and their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

Gayheart and the Marley & Me star married in 2004 and decided to separate in 2018. However, the Urban Legend star withdrew her divorce petition in March 2025 shortly before Dane announced his diagnosis.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” Dane's family said in a statement earlier this week.

Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

Eric Dane died on February 19 after a battle with ALS.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," they continued.

Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the message concluded.

Eric Dane's Friends Set Up a GoFundMe Following His Death

Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

A GoFundMe was set up in Eric Dane's name following his passing.

A GoFundMe was set up in Dane's name by his friends following his passing and has raised over $289,000 so far as of Sunday morning, February 22.

Dane's Euphoria creator Sam Levinson even made a very large donation of $27,000. On February 21, Gayheart addressed the GoFundMe, writing “Thank you to everyone" alongside the fundraiser's link.

On February 22, it was revealed the crowdfunding page is now under review and donations are frozen for the time being.

“Our Trust and Safety team is still looking into this GoFundMe and has reached out to the organizer to gather additional information,” a spokesperson said in a statement via the San Francisco Chronicle. “All funds are being safely held by our payment processors during this review process. We can follow up as soon as there is an update available.”

