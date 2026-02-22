Eric Dane's Wife Rebecca Gayheart Thanks Fans for Their Support During 'Difficult Time' After Actor's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram Rebecca Gayheart shared an emotional post showing a vigil for her late husband.

“I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community,” Gayheart, 54, wrote on her Instagram Stories on February 22. “There aren’t words to express our gratitude.” “You are truly holding us up during this difficult time," the Scream 2 actress added. The words were written on top of a photo of a vigil for Dane, which was composed of candles and snapshots of the late actor and his family.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Married in 2004

Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart shared two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

Since Thursday, Gayheart has shared many snapshots of happy memories with Dane and their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14. Gayheart and the Marley & Me star married in 2004 and decided to separate in 2018. However, the Urban Legend star withdrew her divorce petition in March 2025 shortly before Dane announced his diagnosis. “With heavy hearts, we share that Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” Dane's family said in a statement earlier this week.

Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram Eric Dane died on February 19 after a battle with ALS.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," they continued. “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the message concluded.

Eric Dane's Friends Set Up a GoFundMe Following His Death

Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram A GoFundMe was set up in Eric Dane's name following his passing.