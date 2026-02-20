or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Eric Dane Blamed Himself for Split From Wife Rebecca Gayheart Before His Tragic Death: She Was 'More Willing to Show Up'

split of Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart.
Source: mega

Eric Dane revealed that he blamed himself for his split from wife Rebecca Gayheart before his tragic death at age 53.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

Eric Dane revealed he took responsibility for his split from wife Rebecca Gayheart.

"I think Rebecca was more willing to show up and do her part than I was," the actor confessed to Brad Falchuk in Netflix’s Famous Last Words: Eric Dane.

The special dropped on Friday, February 20, just one day after Dane died at age 53 following a battle with ALS.

The Couple Called Off Their Divorce Amid His ALS Diagnosis

Source: mega

"I don’t have that gene that just makes you wanna keep going regardless of what happens," the Grey’s Anatomy alum admitted. "I’m like, 'If there’s a hole in the boat, don’t try to patch the hole. Scuttle the d--- thing and find a new one.'"

The couple split in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, but called off their divorce in March 2025. Dane went public with his ALS diagnosis just one month later.

Dane and Gayheart, 54, shared daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

'We Still Love Each Other Deeply'

Source: mega

The Euphoria actor commended Gayheart during the special, describing her as a "fighter" who remained by his side as he faced the fatal disease.

"We’re still really best friends, but we’re not together," he explained. "By virtue of the distance of us living in separate homes, there’s a lot of time lost there. But I made sure that I can be there as much as possible and certainly when it counts."

"We still love each other deeply," Dane added, "I just think we don’t wanna live with each other. But there’s a lot of love there."

Rebecca Gayheart Discussed 'Super Complicated' Situation With Ex Eric Dane Amid ALS Fight

image of Rebecca Gayheart said co-parenting with Eric Dane while navigating his illness was 'super complicated.'
Source: mega

Rebecca Gayheart said co-parenting with Eric Dane while navigating his illness was 'super complicated.'

Gayheart opened up about being there for her estranged husband, despite their separation in an appearance on the "Broad Ideas" podcast in November 2025.

"We’ve been separated for eight years. The kids live with me 100 percent of the time," she shared. "There’s been lots of just stuff, other stuff...I try to stay optimistic, though, about it all."

The Jawbreaker actress admitted that co-parenting with Dane while navigating his illness was "super complicated" but that she's "trying to learn from it and [be a] role model for them [for] how to go through something like this."

Eric Dane Started Experiencing ALS Symtoms a Year Before His Diagnosis

image of Rebecca Gayheart wrote about standing by Eric Dane in an essay for 'The Cut' in December 2025.
Source: mega

Rebecca Gayheart wrote about standing by Eric Dane in an essay for 'The Cut' in December 2025.

The Noxzema model also revealed in a December 2025 essay for The Cut — titled "In Sickness and in Health" — that Dane's symptoms started about a year before he was diagnosed with ALS.

"When we would have a meal with the kids, he’d say things like, 'Something’s wrong with my hand,'" she explained. "He was struggling to use his chopsticks, dropping his food. That was when he started seeing doctors."

The Urban Legend actress added that he was "initially diagnosed with a few other things, but the actor had a "sinking feeling" something more serious was going on.

