Eric Dane’s Dying Wish: Actor Wanted to 'Go Out Helping Somebody' Before Untimely Passing From ALS
Feb. 19 2026, Published 10:21 p.m. ET
Eric Dane knew he didn't have much time left when he announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, but that didn't stop him from doing all he could to raise awareness for the fatal disease before he died at age 53 on Thursday, February 19.
"It’s unfortunately the same story when I hear from people," he said in an October 2025 interview, which marked one of his last. "It’s like, 'I lost my father, mother, cousin, brother, friend.' It’s never, ‘My father, mother, cousin, brother, friend has been living with it for 10 years now.’"
Eric Dane Raised Awareness for ALS
"I have been an open book about certain things in my life. This is something I felt compelled to share with people," the dad-of-two explained. "I don’t really have a dog in the fight, per se, when it comes to worrying about what people are going think about me. This is more of a: ‘How can I help? How can I be of some service?’"
"Not to be overly morbid, but you know, if I’m going out, I’m gonna go out helping somebody," Dane declared.
The Grey's Anatomy star partnered with I Am ALS and was praised by the organization's chief executive Andrea Goodman for the work he did.
"We’re on this cusp of ALS progress right now. So it’s a really important moment for us to be able to leverage Eric’s celebrity to raise awareness of the disease, which leads us to more attention, funding and support, and make sure we reauthorize this bill," she explained last year.
Goodman was referring to the Accelerating Access for Critical Therapies for ALS Act, which increases federal funds for ALS research.
According to Mayo Clinic, the nervous system disease "affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord." Symptoms include loss of muscle control, meaning those suffering struggle to use the "muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe." There is currently no cure.
Eric Dane Received Love and Support After Sharing His Diagnosis
Dane admitted that going public with the diagnosis "wasn’t something I ever really wanted to do. It was something I felt like I had to do."
"It was getting increasingly difficult to hide what was going on. And instead of letting people speculate what was happening, I just said it," he noted. "And I’ve never experienced a bigger outpouring of love and support than I have after I announced that."
The Actor's Loved Ones Confirmed His Passing
Dane's death was confirmed via a statement from his family.
"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the message read, referring to Rebecca Gayheart, 54.
"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always," their note continued. "Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”