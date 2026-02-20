Eric Dane’s Dying Wish: Actor Wanted to 'Go Out Helping Somebody' Before Untimely Passing From ALS

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane knew he didn't have much time left when he announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, but that didn't stop him from doing all he could to raise awareness for the fatal disease before he died at age 53 on Thursday, February 19. "It’s unfortunately the same story when I hear from people," he said in an October 2025 interview, which marked one of his last. "It’s like, 'I lost my father, mother, cousin, brother, friend.' It’s never, ‘My father, mother, cousin, brother, friend has been living with it for 10 years now.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane Raised Awareness for ALS

Source: mega Eric Dane was determined to help spread awareness for ALS before he died at age 53 on Thursday, February 19.

"I have been an open book about certain things in my life. This is something I felt compelled to share with people," the dad-of-two explained. "I don’t really have a dog in the fight, per se, when it comes to worrying about what people are going think about me. This is more of a: ‘How can I help? How can I be of some service?’" "Not to be overly morbid, but you know, if I’m going out, I’m gonna go out helping somebody," Dane declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The TV star revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

The Grey's Anatomy star partnered with I Am ALS and was praised by the organization's chief executive Andrea Goodman for the work he did. "We’re on this cusp of ALS progress right now. So it’s a really important moment for us to be able to leverage Eric’s celebrity to raise awareness of the disease, which leads us to more attention, funding and support, and make sure we reauthorize this bill," she explained last year. Goodman was referring to the Accelerating Access for Critical Therapies for ALS Act, which increases federal funds for ALS research. According to Mayo Clinic, the nervous system disease "affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord." Symptoms include loss of muscle control, meaning those suffering struggle to use the "muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe." There is currently no cure.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane Received Love and Support After Sharing His Diagnosis

Source: mega The actor admitted he felt like he had to share his diagnosis since it 'was getting increasingly difficult to hide.'

Dane admitted that going public with the diagnosis "wasn’t something I ever really wanted to do. It was something I felt like I had to do." "It was getting increasingly difficult to hide what was going on. And instead of letting people speculate what was happening, I just said it," he noted. "And I’ve never experienced a bigger outpouring of love and support than I have after I announced that."

The Actor's Loved Ones Confirmed His Passing

Source: mega Eric Dane shared two daughters with Rebecca Gayheart.