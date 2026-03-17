Eric Dane's Family 'Saddened' by Oscars In Memoriam Snub as 'Disappointed' Fans Remain Livid Over 'Unfair' Segment
March 17 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET
Fans were left livid after the 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment snubbed Eric Dane — and his family wasn’t thrilled about it either.
Dane’s loved ones were “saddened” to see the famed actor not be included in the tribute — which honors those in the industry who passed away in the year leading up to the awards show — following his tragic death at age 53 in February, a source close to his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, spilled to a news outlet.
While Dane’s family would have appreciated a moment to remember the Grey’s Anatomy star at the ceremony, the insider told TMZ they understand why the Academy had to cut corners, noting: "It was a year of profound loss for the industry.”
Plus, those close to Dane are still grateful for the tribute he received in the Oscars full in memoriam page featured on the Academy’s website, the confidant mentioned.
Oscars Faced Backlash Over 2026 In Memoriam Snubs
“Take a moment to remember the artists and filmmakers we lost between the 2025 and 2026 Oscars,” the section reads before listing stars like Dane, James Van Der Beek, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, James Earle Jones, Brigitte Bardot and others who were snubbed from the live broadcast on Sunday, March 15.
Sources connected to the annual awards show previously told the news outlet that it was not the Academy’s intention to snub any late member of the industry, insisting names were simply left off due to timing and for no other reason.
“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues for the show's in memoriam segment. Through those, an executive committee representing every branch considers the list,” an insider with direct knowledge on the situation explained to TMZ.
- Oscars In Memoriam Snubs: James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane Fans Livid as Late Actors Left Out of Tribute After Their Tragic Deaths
- Eric Dane's Former Girlfriend Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Actor After His Death at 53
- 'Bedridden' Eric Dane 'Deteriorated Rapidly' in Final Days Before Sad Death, 'Grey's Anatomy' Costar Patrick Dempsey Reveals
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Recommendations are then made regarding which stars would be featured during the limited run of show time, the publication noted. All submissions are included on the website and remain there until the following year.
While a majority of fans were left “disappointed” by the “unfair” segment, others argued late actors like Dane and Van Der Beek were likely not prioritized for the Oscars In Memoriam segment since they were most known for their famed TV roles rather than film.
Eric Dane Will Be 'Deeply Missed' and 'Lovingly Remembered Always'
Dane’s friends, family and fans are still mourning the heartbreaking loss of the Euphoria actor after his death last month.
"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," a message shared to the beloved star's Instagram account read on February 22.
"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," the message continued. "He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received."