Eric Dane's Family 'Saddened' by Oscars In Memoriam Snub as 'Disappointed' Fans Remain Livid Over 'Unfair' Segment

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Fans were left livid after the 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment snubbed Eric Dane — and his family wasn’t thrilled about it either. Dane’s loved ones were “saddened” to see the famed actor not be included in the tribute — which honors those in the industry who passed away in the year leading up to the awards show — following his tragic death at age 53 in February, a source close to his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, spilled to a news outlet.

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Source: MEGA Eric Dane's family was reportedly 'saddened' by the actor being left out of the 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment.

While Dane’s family would have appreciated a moment to remember the Grey’s Anatomy star at the ceremony, the insider told TMZ they understand why the Academy had to cut corners, noting: "It was a year of profound loss for the industry.” Plus, those close to Dane are still grateful for the tribute he received in the Oscars full in memoriam page featured on the Academy’s website, the confidant mentioned.

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Oscars Faced Backlash Over 2026 In Memoriam Snubs

Source: MEGA Fans were livid after the 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment snubbed several late stars.

“Take a moment to remember the artists and filmmakers we lost between the 2025 and 2026 Oscars,” the section reads before listing stars like Dane, James Van Der Beek, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, James Earle Jones, Brigitte Bardot and others who were snubbed from the live broadcast on Sunday, March 15. Sources connected to the annual awards show previously told the news outlet that it was not the Academy’s intention to snub any late member of the industry, insisting names were simply left off due to timing and for no other reason. “The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues for the show's in memoriam segment. Through those, an executive committee representing every branch considers the list,” an insider with direct knowledge on the situation explained to TMZ.

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Source: MEGA Eric Dane's fans were 'disappointed' to see the actor left out of the tribute.

Recommendations are then made regarding which stars would be featured during the limited run of show time, the publication noted. All submissions are included on the website and remain there until the following year. While a majority of fans were left “disappointed” by the “unfair” segment, others argued late actors like Dane and Van Der Beek were likely not prioritized for the Oscars In Memoriam segment since they were most known for their famed TV roles rather than film.

Eric Dane Will Be 'Deeply Missed' and 'Lovingly Remembered Always'

Source: MEGA Eric Dane was still acknowledged on the Oscars' website.