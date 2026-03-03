or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kate Walsh
OK LogoNEWS

Kate Walsh Remembers 'So Handsome' 'Grey's Anatomy' Costar Eric Dane After His Tragic Death

split photo of Eric Dane & Kate Walsh
Source: MEGA

Kate Walsh remembered Eric Dane’s kindness following his death at 53.

Profile Image

March 3 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kate Walsh recently shared a touching memory of her first encounter with Eric Dane during their time on Grey's Anatomy.

The actress, who portrays Addison Montgomery, recalled her initial impression of Dane when they filmed together.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kate Walsh honored Eric Dane following his death at 53.
Source: Grey's Anatomy

Kate Walsh honored Eric Dane following his death at 53.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

"He was so handsome and I thought ‘but can this guy act?'" Walsh stated, reflecting on her skepticism as Dane made his debut on the show. This memory takes on greater significance following Dane's tragic passing at the age of 53, just months after announcing his diagnosis of ALS.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kate Walsh recalled meeting the star on the set of 'Grey’s Anatomy.'
Source: MEGA

Kate Walsh recalled meeting the star on the set of 'Grey’s Anatomy.'

Article continues below advertisement

In her Instagram tribute, Walsh expressed her sorrow over Dane's death, saying, "I'm at a loss for words to express the sadness around Eric’s passing." She extended her condolences to Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, emphasizing her thoughts and prayers for them during this difficult time.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @katewalsh/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Walsh described their first scene together, which took place in an elevator within the show's central hospital. She recalled that it was likely Dane's first scene, and he was understandably nervous. However, he quickly dispelled any doubts Walsh had regarding his acting abilities. "Of course he could, and did, and the rest is history," she remarked, showcasing Dane's talent and the bond that developed between them.

Article continues below advertisement

In her tribute, Walsh highlighted Dane's admirable qualities, both on and off-screen. She appreciated his "sensitivity and vulnerability," which made him not only a great actor but also a wonderful friend. The close-knit environment of Grey's Anatomy fostered deep connections among the cast, and Dane was a significant source of support for Walsh during their time together.

MORE ON:
Kate Walsh

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kate Walsh praised his talent and vulnerability.
Source: Grey's Anatomy

Kate Walsh praised his talent and vulnerability.

Article continues below advertisement

Walsh concluded her remarks by emphasizing the need to support ALS research. "ALS is an awful disease & too many people have lost loved ones to it," she wrote, encouraging her followers to look into Target ALS, an organization Dane supported after his diagnosis. This call to action reflects Walsh's desire to honor Dane's memory and contribute to the fight against the disease.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Patrick Dempsey also shared a tribute.
Source: Shondaland

Kate Walsh praised his talent and vulnerability.

Article continues below advertisement

Dane's role on Grey's Anatomy lasted until the Season 9 premiere, when his character, Dr. Mark Sloan, met a tragic end. However, he made a brief return in a dream sequence during Season 17, reminding fans of his lasting impact on the show.

Walsh’s journey on Grey’s Anatomy has also included multiple appearances over the years, with her most recent role in a Season 22 episode. This connection to the series and to Dane continues to resonate with both the actress and fans.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kate Walsh encouraged support for ALS research in his memory.
Source: MEGA

Kate Walsh encouraged support for ALS research in his memory.

Patrick Dempsey, who portrayed Dr. Derek Shepherd, also paid tribute to Dane, recalling the joy he brought to the set. "He was the funniest man — he was such a joy to work with," Dempsey remarked, emphasizing the camaraderie shared among the cast.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.