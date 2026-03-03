Kate Walsh Remembers 'So Handsome' 'Grey's Anatomy' Costar Eric Dane After His Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Walsh recently shared a touching memory of her first encounter with Eric Dane during their time on Grey's Anatomy. The actress, who portrays Addison Montgomery, recalled her initial impression of Dane when they filmed together.

Source: Grey's Anatomy Kate Walsh honored Eric Dane following his death at 53.

"He was so handsome and I thought ‘but can this guy act?'" Walsh stated, reflecting on her skepticism as Dane made his debut on the show. This memory takes on greater significance following Dane's tragic passing at the age of 53, just months after announcing his diagnosis of ALS.

Source: MEGA Kate Walsh recalled meeting the star on the set of 'Grey’s Anatomy.'

In her Instagram tribute, Walsh expressed her sorrow over Dane's death, saying, "I'm at a loss for words to express the sadness around Eric’s passing." She extended her condolences to Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, emphasizing her thoughts and prayers for them during this difficult time.

Walsh described their first scene together, which took place in an elevator within the show's central hospital. She recalled that it was likely Dane's first scene, and he was understandably nervous. However, he quickly dispelled any doubts Walsh had regarding his acting abilities. "Of course he could, and did, and the rest is history," she remarked, showcasing Dane's talent and the bond that developed between them.

In her tribute, Walsh highlighted Dane's admirable qualities, both on and off-screen. She appreciated his "sensitivity and vulnerability," which made him not only a great actor but also a wonderful friend. The close-knit environment of Grey's Anatomy fostered deep connections among the cast, and Dane was a significant source of support for Walsh during their time together.

Source: Grey's Anatomy Kate Walsh praised his talent and vulnerability.

Walsh concluded her remarks by emphasizing the need to support ALS research. "ALS is an awful disease & too many people have lost loved ones to it," she wrote, encouraging her followers to look into Target ALS, an organization Dane supported after his diagnosis. This call to action reflects Walsh's desire to honor Dane's memory and contribute to the fight against the disease.

Dane's role on Grey's Anatomy lasted until the Season 9 premiere, when his character, Dr. Mark Sloan, met a tragic end. However, he made a brief return in a dream sequence during Season 17, reminding fans of his lasting impact on the show. Walsh’s journey on Grey’s Anatomy has also included multiple appearances over the years, with her most recent role in a Season 22 episode. This connection to the series and to Dane continues to resonate with both the actress and fans.

Source: MEGA Kate Walsh encouraged support for ALS research in his memory.