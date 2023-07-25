Eric Trump Lashes Out at DOJ for 'Going Through Barron Trump's Underwear Drawer' When FBI Raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home

Eric then said it was "interesting" that a woman who "produced a Michelle Obama documentary happens to be the guy who is rabidly going after my father, as you said, misusing statutes, and raiding his home at Mar-a-Lago, and you know, going through Barron’s underwear drawer and, you know, everything else you could possibly imagine.”

He concluded, “It’s disgraceful and honestly I am fearful for this country, Matt, because it’s— our country can’t last this way. They’ve lost so much confidence of the American people. The FBI’s not respected the way it was before and it’s so sad to say that because it used to be a great institution.”