President Donald Trump may have to avoid traveling and stay primarily at the White House for the rest of the year if and when his youngest son, Barron Trump, goes back to school.

Barron’s private school, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, which is located in Potomac, Md., will be turning to a “hybrid model” starting next month, which could mean that Trump “may be spending a lot less time at Mar-a-Lago now that each trip to Florida could require his son to go into quarantine for two weeks before he can return to school,” according to the “Important Message About St. Andrew’s Reopening Plan” on the school’s website.

The note from the private school outlined their plans for reopening. “We expect that every member of our community will act responsibly to make a safe return to campus possible,” the letter read.

The note stated that students must “practice the same daily health protocols outside of school — including social distancing, frequent handwashing and regular use of face coverings in public areas — that we require on campus.”

Students must “avoid large gatherings and unnecessary travel.” If any family did travel abroad or to an area of the United States that has a spike in infections, they need to return “to this region by September 28 to allow for a two-week quarantine period before we begin returning to campus.” This would mean that Trump cannot fly to Florida whenever he feels like it.

Lastly, if the student lives with anyone who might be experiencing COVID-like symptoms, they must quarantine for 14 days until the “ill person receives a negative COVID test result.”

During the Tuesday, September 29, presidential debate, Trump insisted that the United States was doing a fantastic job at keeping the virus at bay and schools and businesses should reopen — even though it’s not 100 percent safe. “They think they’re hurting us by keeping it closed. They’re hurting people,” the former reality star said. “And this guy [Biden] will close down the whole country — he will destroy our country.”

Joe Biden shot back, saying, “He is insisting that we go forward and open, when you have almost half the states in America with a significant increase in COVID cases and COVID deaths. And he wants to open it up more. Why aren’t schools open? Because it costs a lot of money to open them safely.”

Even though Trump declared that schools should remain open right now, Barron — who is in 9th grade — has been learning from home this whole time. While Trump has been pressuring schools to reopen across the country, his son will be learning from home until at least next month, according to the school’s website.

“As you know, in early August, based on health data and the guidance of health officials and advisors, we decided to implement distance learning for Kindergarten through Grade 12 through October 9,” the note on the website began. “This decision has allowed us to monitor post-Labor Day changes in regional health statistics, learn from other schools, and further refine our rigorous safety protocols based on evolving health guidance and our own experience to date. We have remained in regular contact with health officials and other advisors since then as we have determined the best timing and sequence for transitioning to K-12 hybrid learning.”

Barron, 14, has attended St. Andrew’s — which is located in Potomac, Md. — since 2017. The school started out virtually in September.