'He Was Unconventional': Eric Trump Recalls Childhood With His 'Non-Present' Father Donald Trump
In a recent interview with former news anchor turned Republican Senatorial candidate Kari Lake, Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, shared insights into his childhood and relationship with his father, former President Donald Trump.
The hour-long conversation on The Kari Lake Show delved into Eric's early exposure to work and his unique upbringing.
The former first son started by discussing how he was introduced to manual labor at a young age. He revealed that he was made to work on construction sites as a way to instill a strong work ethic and save money.
Eric admitted that this experience meant he often didn't see his father much during his childhood.
Kari asked Eric, "Did you have dinner together every night and talk? Or was he pretty busy working?"
The 39-year-old Trump admitted, "Yeah, he was unconventional. We probably spent less time out there throwing baseballs around." He later clarified that they spent "a tremendous amount of time in his office."
Eric also recalled the advice his father gave him growing up. "'Eric, no drinking, no drugs, no smoking' every single day at four years old," he said.
Clips of the interview were shared on X, formally known as Twitter, where several critics pointed out the inconsistencies in Eric's statements.
One user pointed out how Donald's late ex-wife, Eric's mother, Ivana Trump, claimed the former president was "non-present."
"According to Ivana, the ex, TFG (That Former Guy) didn't want anything to do with the children until they were old enough to join the family business," one post read.
Another social media user wrote, "There's absolutely no love in the Trump family. If there is, they must hide it because they certainly don't show any affection in public. It's only 'he's great' or 'she's the best.' It's more like interactions between country club members."
During the interview, the host also commented on the perceived unfair media coverage of the Trump family. Eric echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for a more balanced portrayal of his family.
Politics also became a topic of discussion, with Eric sharing insights into his role in the Trump Organization and his support for his father's presidential aspirations.
He revealed that he was the first to back his father's decision to run for president.
