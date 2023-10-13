'LIAR!': Eric Trump Faces Criticism for Claiming He Worked on Construction Sites Since He Was 11 Years Old
Former President Donald Trump's second son, Eric Trump, is facing some serious blowback after claiming he worked on construction sites, doing demo work as early as 11 years old.
During a recent interview with Arizona politician and Senate hopeful Kari Lake, Eric opened up about growing up in the Trump family and how the ex-president was as a parent growing up.
Some of the comments Eric made turned heads, as many online had a hard time believing the former first son would've ever had to do "hard labor" — especially at the age he claimed.
"He made us work very, very hard. I was on construction sites when I was 11, 12 years old — you know, doing demo, breaking down walls, concrete, sheet rock, plumbing — stuff I still do for myself these days," Eric said.
Lake chimed in, asking, "So you know how a skyscraper is built?"
"We were making minimum wage, and he put us on the sites because he cared about work ethic. There was no free time. There was no nonsense. You're going to work. If you want a bike, go work for it," he replied.
A clip of the interview was shared by Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch on X, formally known as Twitter, in a post that read, "Eric describes his blue collar childhood."
One of the top comments on the post read, "Zero chance it wasn’t just his dad handing him a hammer and saying 'go break something' cause little Erich was bugging him…🤣 not a f------- chance he did any actual useful work hahaha. 😂"
Another wrote, "So did he just admit his father broke child labor laws?"
A third comment read, "Did he still him when it came time to be paid like he does many of his contractors?
As OK! recently reported, Eric was also dragged on social media recently for trying to portray his dad as an "American hero."
"My father is really the first and only line of defense for 100+ million Americans who they want to censor, they want to de-platform, they want to disarm, they want to go after," Eric told Newsmax. "They want to take away their rights, their liberties, their freedoms, their voice."
"My father is a one man wrecking ball that keeps the lunacy and the tyranny from hitting those 100 million," insisted Eric, 39. "And it's why he's beloved by people in this country."
"The only way this could be true would be if Trump kept the lunacy and the tyranny to himself!" one person joked on X.
"LOVE ME DADDY, PLEAAAAASSSEEE!!" a second comment joked, while another wrote, "Eric is trying so hard to earn his dad’s love."
