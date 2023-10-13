'LIAR!': Eric Trump Faces Criticism for Claiming He Worked on Construction Sites Since He Was 11 Years Old

"He made us work very, very hard. I was on construction sites when I was 11, 12 years old — you know, doing demo, breaking down walls, concrete, sheet rock, plumbing — stuff I still do for myself these days," Eric said.

Lake chimed in, asking, "So you know how a skyscraper is built?"

"We were making minimum wage, and he put us on the sites because he cared about work ethic. There was no free time. There was no nonsense. You're going to work. If you want a bike, go work for it," he replied.