Eric Trump Labels Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'Spoiled Apples' Within the Royal Family: 'On an Island of Their Own'
Eric Trump might have inherited Donald Trump's disdain for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as the Georgetown alum recently slammed the couple in an interview.
“What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I," Eric told GB News. “My mom knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana."
“It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own," he continued. “You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard."
In the past, the Duchess of Sussex branded Donald as "divisive" and "misogynistic," and the real estate tycoon was candid about his feelings toward the Suits star.
“I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he’s going to need it," the former president said in the past.
Aside from the Trumps' opinions, royal watchers are eager to see if Meghan will endorse Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election.
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield called the former actress “desperate for power” in an interview.
“She will try to attach herself to Kamala Harris because it will elevate her,” she told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi. “If Meghan does this then Kamala will owe her one.”
In 2020, Meghan celebrated her and Harris' shared mixed-race identity while discussing the importance of voting.
"I'm so excited to see that kind of representation," Meghan told Gloria Steinem. "For me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity."
Historically, members of the royal family are expected to be apolitical, but Meghan had experience as a gender rights activist and in diplomacy before marrying Harry.
"Newsweek took a poll asking how many people would be influenced by a potential endorsement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and 40 percent said they would be influenced," Schofield told GB News.
"Meghan wants to be included, this is potentially a very historic election," the podcaster continued. "We really saw Meghan involved, including with Kamala Harris in some voter campaigns in 2020, and I think this is a great way for Meghan Markle to get her foot in the door."
Since leaving the royal fold, rumors spread that the former actress had an interest in public affairs, but she has yet to run for public office.
"I don't feel like she has tough enough skin, but I do believe that this is important to her," Schofield admitted.
"We saw her in 2020 work with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama to do campaigns for women voting, getting women to the polls," the podcaster added.
In 2021, the Sussexes seemingly supported Joe Biden during a virtual appearance.
"We also saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Time 100 event on ABC say Americans 'deserved change' during 2020, which was a very subtle endorsement of Joe Biden at the time," Schofield pointed out.
"This could be her first step in the door," she continued. "I think that Kamala would welcome it because all press is good press at this point. You have to get people excited about you, and sometimes that's throwing everybody a curveball like Meghan Markle."