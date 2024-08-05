Eric Trump Labels Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'Spoiled Apples' Within the Royal Family: 'On an Island of Their Own'

“What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I," Eric told GB News. “My mom knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana."

“It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own," he continued. “You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard."