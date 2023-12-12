Meghan Markle Slammed by Donald Trump's Former Advisor for Constantly Complaining and Playing 'the Victim'
Since leaving the royal family, Meghan Markle has gone on to publicly discuss the struggles she had as a working duchess. Although the actress is no longer working within The Firm, her public tell-alls were recently criticized by Donald Trump's former adviser May Mailman.
“Unfortunately, all the power in society goes toward victims. We see this with Meghan Markle," Mailman said on GB News. "Meghan Markle has had everything go right in her life. Instead of using that to say ‘I’m going to promote good,' she complains and complains."
Mailman believes the Duchess of Sussex seems to be ungrateful for her privileged reality.
“She knows that being a victim is what is respected. As long as these celebrities feel the same way and act like victims or align themselves with the general idea, that is the narrative that is being celebrated," Mailman shared. “Celebrities are not leaders or brave, they’re all like Meghan Markle.”
The Royal Observer previously reported the former president admitted he wanted to have a public debate with the duchess after rumors began to circulate that she was interested in entering the political arena.
"Let’s go do something. I’d love to debate her. I would love it," Trump explained. "I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. I became very friendly with the Queen. She was an incredible woman."
"I disagree so much with what they are doing," he noted.
Royal expert Angela Levin suggested the Suits star accept the real estate tycoon's offer if she wanted to campaign for office.
"If she wants to be a politician, you have to win arguments, but I think underneath she has a thin skin and she doesn’t want to be attacked by him," the author said.
Despite the controversial figure's wishes, Levin doesn't envision it will happen.
"The chances of getting her are small," Levin added.
After losing her partnership with Spotify, critics wondered what Meghan will do next, and many think her history of advocacy work will influence her trajectory.
"I’ve heard from some very reliable sources that she is writing to people to try and secure political positions," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told an outlet. "I think that is absolutely an ambition for her."
"And I think you’ll see [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] working much more separately because brand Sussex is definitely on the wane. Now, I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground," Bullen continued.
Even though Meghan left The Firm in 2020, her proximity to the crown could create a unique diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.
"It’s a very plausible argument," Bullen said. "I think it would be fascinating. Imagine a world in which she does make it to the White House. [Prince] Harry is the first husband."
"There’s a state visit, and what happens then if Meghan is hosting [the British royal family] at the White House? You’re going to want a front-row seat for that, aren’t you?" Bullen stated.