Meghan Markle Slammed by Donald Trump's Former Advisor for Constantly Complaining and Playing 'the Victim'

“Unfortunately, all the power in society goes toward victims. We see this with Meghan Markle," Mailman said on GB News. "Meghan Markle has had everything go right in her life. Instead of using that to say ‘I’m going to promote good,' she complains and complains."

Mailman believes the Duchess of Sussex seems to be ungrateful for her privileged reality.

“She knows that being a victim is what is respected. As long as these celebrities feel the same way and act like victims or align themselves with the general idea, that is the narrative that is being celebrated," Mailman shared. “Celebrities are not leaders or brave, they’re all like Meghan Markle.”