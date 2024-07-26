Meghan Markle 'Will Try to Attach Herself to Kamala Harris' to 'Elevate' Her Image
Meghan Markle hasn't commented on Kamala Harris' potential VP nomination, but experts believe the Duchess of Sussex will eventually endorse her ahead of the upcoming 2024 election.
American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield branded the former actress as “desperate for power” in a recent interview.
“She will try to attach herself to Kamala Harris because it will elevate her,” she told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi. “If Meghan does this then Kamala will owe her one.”
OK! previously reported Meghan discussed Harris being Joe Biden's running mate during the 2020 election and highlighted their shared identity of being mixed-race women from California.
"I'm so excited to see that kind of representation," Meghan told Gloria Steinem in 2020 while discussing the importance of voting. "For me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity."
Shortly after the news broke that Biden would be stepping down from his position, royal watchers began to wonder if the American-based duke and duchess could impact the upcoming election.
"Newsweek took a poll asking how many people would be influenced by a potential endorsement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and 40 percent said they would be influenced," Schofield told GB News.
"Meghan wants to be included, this is potentially a very historic election," the podcaster continued. "We really saw Meghan involved, including with Kamala Harris in some voter campaigns in 2020, and I think this is a great way for Meghan Markle to get her foot in the door."
Since the cancelation of "Archetypes," critics have wondered what Meghan will do next, as many believe she has a desire to work in public affairs.
"I don't feel like she has tough enough skin, but I do believe that this is important to her," Schofield admitted.
"We saw her in 2020 work with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama to do campaigns for women voting, getting women to the polls," the podcaster added.
Historically, members of the royal family are required to be apolitical, but Meghan had experience working for the U.S. embassy and as a U.N. women's advocate before marrying Prince Harry. Aside from her resume, Meghan branded former president Donald Trump as ''divisive" during his 2016 campaign, and she seemingly supported Biden during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We also saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Time 100 event on ABC say Americans 'deserved change' during 2020, which was a very subtle endorsement of Joe Biden at the time," Schofield pointed out.
"This could be her first step in the door," she continued. "I think that Kamala would welcome it because all press is good press at this point. You have to get people excited about you, and sometimes that's throwing everybody a curveball like Meghan Markle."