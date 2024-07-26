Meghan Markle 'Will Try to Attach Herself to Kamala Harris' to 'Elevate' Her Image

Shortly after the news broke that Biden would be stepping down from his position, royal watchers began to wonder if the American-based duke and duchess could impact the upcoming election.

"Newsweek took a poll asking how many people would be influenced by a potential endorsement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and 40 percent said they would be influenced," Schofield told GB News.

"Meghan wants to be included, this is potentially a very historic election," the podcaster continued. "We really saw Meghan involved, including with Kamala Harris in some voter campaigns in 2020, and I think this is a great way for Meghan Markle to get her foot in the door."