Life After The White House: Where Are Donald Trump's Children Now?
Nearly two years after their famous father, former President Donald Trump, bid adieu to the Oval Office, it seems the ex-Commander-in-Chief’s six children —Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump — have all gotten in back into the swing of life beyond the White House walls.
From running business empires to saying “I do,” here’s what each of 45’s children has been up to since their first major foray in the political limelight.
Donald Trump Jr.
It seems Donald Jr., 44, who the former POTUS shared with his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, has followed in his real estate mogul dad’s footsteps in more ways than one. The current Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, a role he shares with his younger brother Eric, Donald Jr. is reportedly focused on "the company’s real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf interests,” per his on-site bio.
DONALD TRUMP JR. IS ENGAGED TO KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, BUSINESSMAN SECRETLY POPPED THE QUESTION ON NEW YEAR'S EVE 2020
Alongside assisting with these aspects of the company, the eldest Trump sibling, who is currently engaged to right-wing TV personality, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has also become a vocal political advocate, speaking at conferences and political rallies, garnering a social media following for his often brash posts.
Ivanka Trump
Since leaving her senior advisor role within the White House, former first daughter Ivanka, 41, and her husband, businessman Jared Kushner, have taken a page out of 45’s book, making a beeline down to Florida following their time in Washington D.C.
Despite their famous names, it seems the pair have had a bit of trouble finding their footing in their new home of Miami, Fla., even being dubbed the “neighbors from hell” by fellow community members.
IVANKA TRUMP & JARED KUSHNER CONTENTLY STROLL HAND-IN-HAND AS DONALD TRUMP'S LEGAL WOES MOUNT
“Ivanka and Jared have been trying to get into the social scene in Miami, but there hasn’t been a warm welcome,” an insider shared of Ivanka and Jared are faring amid their new Floridian life. “They’re definitely still struggling to find their place.”
Eric Trump
Whereas his older brother may focus on retail and real estate among other aspects of his role within the Trump Organization, Eric, 38, is “responsible for all aspects of management and operation of the global real estate empire,” per his on-site bio.
Beyond his business dealings, Eric has often appeared on Fox News, where he continues to advocate for his famous father. He currently resides in Jupiter, Florida, alongside his wife, Lara Trump.
Tiffany Trump
It seems that saying goodbye to her dad’s White House tenure wasn’t the only major life change that Tiffany, the former POTUS’s only daughter with ex-wife Marla Maples, experienced in January 2021. Just one day before her dad left the Oval Office, the Georgetown Law grad revealed that her longtime beau, Michael Boulos, had popped the question.
'EXCITED FOR THE NEXT CHAPTER!': TIFFANY TRUMP ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT 1 DAY BEFORE DAD DONALD TRUMP LEAVES OFFICE
“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” the University of Pennsylvania alum wrote alongside a sweet snap of the happy couple. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”
Nearly two years later, the 29-year-old legal research assistant is set to walk down the aisle next week, her likely luxe ceremony taking place at her father’s famous Floridian Mar-a-Lago compound.
“There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair,” an inside source told Page Six of the upcoming ceremony earlier this year.
Barron Trump
As the former The Apprentice host’s youngest child, it seems Barron, 16, has managed to stay out of the limelight since his dad’s departure from Washington D.C. In 2021, the former first son, who 45 shares with his current wife Melania Trump, enrolled in the prestigious Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, near the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago compound, per People.
"We look forward to welcoming him into our school and community," the academy’s Director of Advancement said of Barron’s enrollment.