Life After The White House: Where Are Donald Trump's Children Now?

It seems that saying goodbye to her dad’s White House tenure wasn’t the only major life change that Tiffany, the former POTUS’s only daughter with ex-wife Marla Maples, experienced in January 2021. Just one day before her dad left the Oval Office, the Georgetown Law grad revealed that her longtime beau, Michael Boulos, had popped the question.

'EXCITED FOR THE NEXT CHAPTER!': TIFFANY TRUMP ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT 1 DAY BEFORE DAD DONALD TRUMP LEAVES OFFICE

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” the University of Pennsylvania alum wrote alongside a sweet snap of the happy couple. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

Nearly two years later, the 29-year-old legal research assistant is set to walk down the aisle next week, her likely luxe ceremony taking place at her father’s famous Floridian Mar-a-Lago compound.

“There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair,” an inside source told Page Six of the upcoming ceremony earlier this year.