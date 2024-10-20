The Menendez Brothers: 6 Things to Know About the Siblings Who Murdered Their Parents

Lyle and Erik were eventually tried for the murders as they suspiciously began spending their parents' money. Within six months after the killings, the brothers spent about $700,000 of their father's fortune.

In March 1990, police received a tip from Judalon Smyth, the mistress of Beverly Hills psychologist L. Jerome Oziel, who reached out to his former patient Erik and counseled Lyle after the incident. She said both brothers were in his office in November 1989 to discuss why they killed their parents.

The psychologist taped his session with the brothers on December 11.

Before Judalon informed the police about the confession, Erik had allegedly confided first to his best friend Craig Cignarelli, who later testified in the trial.

"Honestly, when the second jury came back with a guilty verdict, there was a part of me which just said, 'I'm done. It's finally over.' And it felt like there was this sense of relief, followed by this really strange feeling of sadness," Craig said years after the murders. "Like, wow, it's finally closed, and I actually have just lost my best friend for life. He's going to be sitting in a jail cell for the next 50 years."