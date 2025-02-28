Erik and Lyle Menendez's Cousin Claims Her Uncle Was 'Very Intense' as She Believes the Brothers Deserve a 'Second Chance'

During a recent interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, host Ashleigh Banfield spoke with Anamaria about her family's dynamics and specifically asked whether she felt love for Erik and Lyle's parents, Jose and Kitty.

Anamaria told the host, "I loved my aunt and uncle."

"My uncle was very intense, for sure. He had a very intense energy about him. He could be very funny. It was often at somebody’s expense," she explained. "He had that kind of humor."

"I, because Erik and I are the same age, right? We’re only three months apart, so, in some ways, I was a little bit insulated from having adult interactions with them," she continued. "We kids were always off on, you know, doing some kind of thing. But no, he was very intense. But I did love them."