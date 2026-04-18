Who Is Erik Per Sullivan? 5 Things to Know About the Retired Actor — Including Why He Skipped the 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival
April 18 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Erik Per Sullivan Is From Massachusetts
Erik Per Sullivan made a name for himself at a young age.
Born in Worcester, Mass., on July 12, 1991, the retired child actor is the only son of Fred and Ann Sullivan. He studied at the Mount Saint Charles Academy and Phillips Exeter Academy before completing an undergraduate degree at the University of Southern California.
Erik Per Sullivan Appeared in More Films and TV Shows
Erik landed his first big role in the 1999 film The Cider House Rules. He starred in several films and shows in the years thereafter, including Wendigo, Joe Dirt, Unfaithful, Christmas with the Kranks, Finding Nemo and Mo.
He retired from acting after working on his last credited role, Twelve, in 2010.
Erik Per Sullivan Joined the Cast of 'Malcolm in the Middle'
- Inside Macaulay Culkin's Childhood Trauma: From His Relationship With His Recluse Father to Financial Struggles and More
- Getting An Early Start! Reese Witherspoon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson & More Celebrities Who Were Child Actors
- It's a Family Affair! Famous Parents and Their Famous Kids in the Same Film
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Erik became a household name when he was tapped to portray Dewey on Malcolm in the Middle, which ran for 151 episodes from 2000 to 2006.
"He's very, very well," Jane Kaczmarek said of Erik in a 2024 interview with Malcolm France. "He did Malcolm for seven years. He started at 7, he ended at 14. He wasn't interested in acting at all."
She added, "I admire it too because so many people think being in show business is the greatest thing in the world. It's not for everyone."
The role earned Erik the YoungStar Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast: Television and the Young Artist Award for Best Ensemble in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama).
Erik Per Sullivan Has Been Absent From 'Malcolm in the Middle' Reunions
Although Malcolm in the Middle ended its run, the cast members made public appearances together, including at the ATX Television Festival in 2016.
However, Sullivan did not take part in any of the reunions following his 2010 retirement.
Why Erik Per Sullivan Did Not Join the 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival
In December 2024, Disney+ announced a four-episode revival of Malcom in the Middle.
"Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement, per Deadline. "Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we're so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again."
Erik did not join the cast to reprise his role.
According to Bryan Cranston, his on-screen son was not part of the revival because he was earning his master's degree at Harvard.
"I talked to Erik and I said, 'Hey, we got the show! It's going to come back.' He goes, 'Oh, that's fantastic!' And I go, 'Yeah, so we're looking forward to having you back.' He goes, 'Oh, no, no, I don't want to do it. But it's fantastic,'" Cranston revealed on the "Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade" podcast.