J.D. Vance and Wife Usha Are 'Plotting to Achieve the Presidency,' Author Predicts: 'Their Pillow Talk Is About Power'

The vice president, 41, and his wife, 39, met while studying at Yale Law School in 2013 and tied the knot a year later. But according to Michael, their clean-cut public image isn’t exactly what it seems. “Their pillow talk is about power,” he claimed. “‘We can taste it. All we have to do is bend this way and bend that way and... endure what we have to endure.’ Let’s look at J.D. Vance and remember, changed his name, changed his religion, changed his entire political bearing. Remember when Trump was Hitler? Now Trump is the savior. I literally do not think he cares.”

Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, are being accused of plotting a path to the presidency.

Michael said the couple’s ambitions are strategic — even calculated — arguing that they’re laser-focused on reaching the White House, no matter the cost. Co-host Joanna Coles then asked whether Michael thought J.D. secretly regretted aligning himself with Donald Trump. “So, do you think when they’re shutting down at night in their bedroom in the Observatory, he’s saying, ‘Oh my God, I was so right. Of course, he’s the new Hitler. What a nightmare. How much longer are we going to have to put up?’” she asked.

Source: MEGA Author Michael Wolff said the couple’s private conversations revolve around power.

Michael responded, “No, I think it’s much more nuanced than that. I think they’re plotting every single day what this person said to that person, what that person said to that person, and what we have to do on an incremental basis to parry, to neutralize, to advance.” “I find him very uncharismatic. I find him a little creepy. I find the cynicism hardly below the surface. I think he’s a phony,” Michael added. “And I think that in today’s world is something that’s hard to navigate when you are not legit.”

Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube

Meanwhile, the politician has also been making headlines for embracing slain activist Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, during a recent event. The two shared an emotional hug that quickly sparked speculation online. Many thought the embrace looked too intimate, especially since J.D. placed his hand on her waist while she rested hers on the back of his head.

Source: MEGA Michael Wolff believes J.D. Vance will do whatever it takes to stay close to Donald Trump.

One online user even theorized, “J.D. Vance is going to divorce his Indian wife, distance himself from his family, marry Charlie Kirk’s widow, and position himself as a candidate for the 2028 U.S. presidential election.” Another commented, “I’m not saying J.D. Vance & Erika Kirk colluded to kill Charlie. But I am saying Usha is toast.”

Source: @11Alive/Youtube Erika Kirk’s hug with J.D. Vance went viral after their Turning Point USA appearance.