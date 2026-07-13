Erika Kirk Accused of Trying to 'Rewrite History' as She Claims She Was by Late Husband Charlie's Side as He Built TPUSA: 'Shame on You'

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Erika Kirk is being accused of trying to take credit for helping late husband Charlie Kirk create Turning Point USA. The backlash came as she spoke at the 2026 Chapter Leadership Summit (CLS) shortly after she attended a preliminary hearing for her spouse's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson.

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What Did Erika Kirk Say?

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk said she stood by her late husband's side as he built TPUSA even though he founded it before they began dating.

"This past week, I have seen something I'm still trying to unpack and put into words, and someone asked me, ‘Do you still want to go to the Chapter Leadership Summit?’... And I thought to myself, ‘You know, if you don't fight for what's right — I would much rather our country look like this room than the inside of that courtroom,’" she spilled. She also encouraged people to take a step outside their comfort zone, expressing, "Go talk to people, sit with people at lunch you don't normally sit with, be creative with the ways that you are at Chapter Leadership because you are a leader, not a follower."

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'I Watched Him Do It'

“This past week, I have seen something I'm still trying to unpack and put into words, and someone asked me, ‘Do you still want to go to the Chapter Leadership Summit?’... And I thought to myself, ‘You know, if you don't fight for what's right—I would much rather our country look… pic.twitter.com/9iG5zLHLIn — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) July 12, 2026 Source: @tpusa/x Erika Kirk's comments came at the 2026 Chapter Leadership Summit.

"My husband built this movement. He built this machine, and I watched him do it," the mother-of-two said elsewhere in her address. "And I stood by his side through every sleepless night, through every moment of concern, through every phone call, through every high, through every low, of the things he could control and the things he couldn't. I was there. I was his confidante."

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Source: MEGA The widow received intense backlash for her remarks.

Her comments rubbed some people the wrong way, as Charlie founded TPUSA in 2012, while he didn't marry Erika until 2021. "YOU married your husband in 2021, after he had already built @TPUSA, after @tylerbowyer introduced you two. Stop trying to rewrite the history the rest of us actually lived through @MrsErikaKirk. YOU didn't build ANYTHING. YOU married into it," one critic wrote. "WE did, though. The same people you are labeling as trying to destroy HIS movement, as you do exactly that. We all know HE was about to leave YOUR largest financial lobby, and YOU have co-opted his movement."

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Source: MEGA Charlie and Erika Kirk married in 2021.

"What is she talking about? Your husband built this long before he ever even knew you existed," echoed another person. "Man can this psychopath tell a lie. Shut up Erika. There’s a special place in h--- for people like you who so easily lie to people way the way you do. For shame on you."

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Source: MEGA Erika has been accused of enjoying the spotlight as she took on a leadership role for TPUSA after her husband's murder.