'Performative' Erika Kirk Bashed for Using Her Kids as 'Props' After Husband Charlie's Assassination: 'You Disgust Me'

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Erika Kirk is under fire once again — this time after sharing an emotional Instagram post featuring her two children. The widow of slain conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk took to social media on Wednesday, May 6, with a lengthy message about the "blessings" that remain in her life after her husband was shot dead while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. "The blessings hidden in ordinary days. The blessings in adventures with my little love captured backstage," Erika captioned her upload, which featured several photos and videos of her and Charlie's children.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk frequently shares photos and videos of her late husband, Charlie Kirk, online.

She continued, "The blessings of sharing encouraging and soul filled love notes written from around the world with the team. The blessings of visits with Auntie Mary & discovering a sweet surprise on our walk. The blessings of seeing you always filled with such joy."

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Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk continues to face backlash in the months after her husband Charlie Kirk's assassination.

"The blessings of Daddy videos that make us laugh with food he loved," Erika added, referencing a clip included in the post that was taken of the TPUSA co-founder eating In-N-Out Burger prior to his murder. "The blessings of maintaining weekend traditions with that same food. The blessings of having the best little buddy for daily Bible readings with BIBLEin365." "The blessings of our little family; hand in hand…we promise to make you proud daddy. We love you endlessly," the mom-of-two concluded.

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'Now the Kids Are Props'

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Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk was accused of using her kids as 'props' after her husband's death.

While several supporters of Erika dropped loving messages beneath her post, several critics bashed the mom-of-two and accused her of purposely sharing photos of her children online in order to receive sympathy amid all the hate she receives on a daily basis. "Wow! Now the kids are props. Nice product placement with the chips!!" one person snubbed, as another admitted, "Every single post feels more performative and manufactured than the last."

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'It Is So Performative'

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk has been slammed as 'performative' in the aftermath of husband Charlie's passing.

"Soooo, you got mad because people kept saying that you were never with your kids so you had to post a bunch of pictures and videos with your kids… got it," a third individual remarked, while a fourth ridiculed, "She scraped up the only 8 photos she has with the kids since Charlie passed. It is so performative. It’s like as soon as she’s accused of not being a supportive mom, she posts 8 random photos and expects everyone to believe this is real???? It’s so obvious how performative and manufactured this is." Meanwhile a fifth hater penned, "I'm saying this as a GOP operative and press secretary with 25 years experience. And as a person who knew these conservative figures before the movement became huge: it's puzzling and tacky to go on a full nation-wide press tour after your husband was assassinated and you have 2 babies at home. Yes, I'm judging you for attending that WHCD. I've been to dozens of those dinners, and so have you. You showed up for the optics and attention. Because you think it makes you look like a hero. It doesn't. Godspeed to those babies. ❤️."

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'These Posts Always Feel Like Damage Control'

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika and Charlie Kirk tied the knot in 2021.