Erika Kirk's TPUSA Event Lectures Women on Not Marrying 'Overweight Slobs' and 'Having More Babies Than You Can Afford'
June 12 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk and fellow conservatives gave shocking advice while speaking at Turning Point USA's Women Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Tx.
Kirk, who took over the organization founded by late husband Charlie Kirk, reiterated her spouse's suggestion to "have more kids than you can afford."
'Your Life Belongs to Christ'
Erika, 37, went on to tell the crowd that society makes women "reject the very things that make womanhood unique," which only leaves females "lonelier, resentful, confused and weaker than before."
She insisted motherhood and marriage are the exact opposite of a "burden."
"The world will say, 'Your life belongs to you.' It does not. Your life belongs to Christ," she declared. "And once you understand that, so many of the questions that the culture bombards you with will be answered."
Alex Clark Mentions 'Overweight Slobs' in Marriage Speech
Fellow conservative Alex Clark, 33, gave a blunt take on marriage to the 3,000 attendees.
"When you picture your future husband, are you picturing an overweight slob who never sees daylight and spends 14 hours a day online and has no real-world community whatsoever? Probably no," she stated. "Now ask yourself, ‘Would you want to marry you?’ I know nobody likes that question, but it’s a good question. So stop asking ‘where is he’ and start asking ‘who am I becoming?’"
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"Tradwife" podcaster Savanna Faith Stone, 21, also took to the podium to express her beliefs in traditional gender roles.
"To be a leader in this society is to go against the culture. It’s being willing to be called a radical extremist because you believe your husband is the head of the household," she explained. "It’s being willing to be called a pick-me because you actually like your husband. It’s being willing to be called a misogynist because you recognize feminism for the psyop it is."
Erika Kirk Took Over CEO Role of TPUSA
As OK! reported, Erika has sparked mixed reactions over her new role leading TPUSA, as some have called her hypocritical for always being at big events without her and Charlie's two young kids.
The former beauty pageant contestant defended her gig, saying she always had a a job, but she "built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn't have to do day-to-day."
"Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this," she shared of always being in the spotlight after her husband's murder. "So, when people are like, 'Oh, so she's now in this role,' I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children."