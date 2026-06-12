Erika Kirk's TPUSA Event Lectures Women on Not Marrying 'Overweight Slobs' and 'Having More Babies Than You Can Afford'

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Erika Kirk and fellow conservatives gave shocking advice while speaking at Turning Point USA's Women Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Tx. Kirk, who took over the organization founded by late husband Charlie Kirk, reiterated her spouse's suggestion to "have more kids than you can afford."

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'Your Life Belongs to Christ'

Source: @mrserikakiik/instagram Charlie Kirk's widow told women to 'have more kids than you can afford.'

Erika, 37, went on to tell the crowd that society makes women "reject the very things that make womanhood unique," which only leaves females "lonelier, resentful, confused and weaker than before." She insisted motherhood and marriage are the exact opposite of a "burden." "The world will say, 'Your life belongs to you.' It does not. Your life belongs to Christ," she declared. "And once you understand that, so many of the questions that the culture bombards you with will be answered."

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Alex Clark Mentions 'Overweight Slobs' in Marriage Speech

Source: @realalexclark/instagram Alex Clark told women to ask themselves, 'Would you want to marry you?'

Fellow conservative Alex Clark, 33, gave a blunt take on marriage to the 3,000 attendees. "When you picture your future husband, are you picturing an overweight slob who never sees daylight and spends 14 hours a day online and has no real-world community whatsoever? Probably no," she stated. "Now ask yourself, ‘Would you want to marry you?’ I know nobody likes that question, but it’s a good question. So stop asking ‘where is he’ and start asking ‘who am I becoming?’"

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Source: @savannafaithstone/instagram Savanna Faith Stone doesn't care if people call her a misogynist.

"Tradwife" podcaster Savanna Faith Stone, 21, also took to the podium to express her beliefs in traditional gender roles. "To be a leader in this society is to go against the culture. It’s being willing to be called a radical extremist because you believe your husband is the head of the household," she explained. "It’s being willing to be called a pick-me because you actually like your husband. It’s being willing to be called a misogynist because you recognize feminism for the psyop it is."

Erika Kirk Took Over CEO Role of TPUSA

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk is now raising her and Charlie's two kids as a single mom.