or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Erika Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

Erika Kirk's TPUSA Event Lectures Women on Not Marrying 'Overweight Slobs' and 'Having More Babies Than You Can Afford'

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: mega

Erika Kirk is now the CEO of her late husband's conservative organization.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 12 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk and fellow conservatives gave shocking advice while speaking at Turning Point USA's Women Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Tx.

Kirk, who took over the organization founded by late husband Charlie Kirk, reiterated her spouse's suggestion to "have more kids than you can afford."

Article continues below advertisement

'Your Life Belongs to Christ'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Charlie Kirk's widow told women to 'have more kids than you can afford.'
Source: @mrserikakiik/instagram

Charlie Kirk's widow told women to 'have more kids than you can afford.'

Erika, 37, went on to tell the crowd that society makes women "reject the very things that make womanhood unique," which only leaves females "lonelier, resentful, confused and weaker than before."

She insisted motherhood and marriage are the exact opposite of a "burden."

"The world will say, 'Your life belongs to you.' It does not. Your life belongs to Christ," she declared. "And once you understand that, so many of the questions that the culture bombards you with will be answered."

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Clark Mentions 'Overweight Slobs' in Marriage Speech

Photo of Alex Clark told women to ask themselves, 'Would you want to marry you?'
Source: @realalexclark/instagram

Alex Clark told women to ask themselves, 'Would you want to marry you?'

Fellow conservative Alex Clark, 33, gave a blunt take on marriage to the 3,000 attendees.

"When you picture your future husband, are you picturing an overweight slob who never sees daylight and spends 14 hours a day online and has no real-world community whatsoever? Probably no," she stated. "Now ask yourself, ‘Would you want to marry you?’ I know nobody likes that question, but it’s a good question. So stop asking ‘where is he’ and start asking ‘who am I becoming?’"

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Savanna Faith Stone doesn't care if people call her a misogynist.
Source: @savannafaithstone/instagram

Savanna Faith Stone doesn't care if people call her a misogynist.

"Tradwife" podcaster Savanna Faith Stone, 21, also took to the podium to express her beliefs in traditional gender roles.

"To be a leader in this society is to go against the culture. It’s being willing to be called a radical extremist because you believe your husband is the head of the household," she explained. "It’s being willing to be called a pick-me because you actually like your husband. It’s being willing to be called a misogynist because you recognize feminism for the psyop it is."

Erika Kirk Took Over CEO Role of TPUSA

Photo of Erika Kirk is now raising her and Charlie's two kids as a single mom.
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

Erika Kirk is now raising her and Charlie's two kids as a single mom.

As OK! reported, Erika has sparked mixed reactions over her new role leading TPUSA, as some have called her hypocritical for always being at big events without her and Charlie's two young kids.

The former beauty pageant contestant defended her gig, saying she always had a a job, but she "built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn't have to do day-to-day."

"Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this," she shared of always being in the spotlight after her husband's murder. "So, when people are like, 'Oh, so she's now in this role,' I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.