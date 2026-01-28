Politics Candace Owens Exposes Erika Kirk's Private Call Boasting About Increase in Turning Point USA Sales Days After Husband Charlie's Assassination Source: mega; Candace Owens/YouTube Charlie Kirk's widow sounded shockingly upbeat on a call with TPUSA employees shortly after his death. Allie Fasanella Jan. 28 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, can be heard excitedly discussing Turning Point USA merchandise sales just eleven days after his September 2025 murder. Candace Owens released a leaked audio recording of a call in which Erika, 37, praised TPUSA staffers for helping her "pull off the event of the century" and boasting about the money coming in for the conservative political youth organization founded by her late husband. "Were at over 200,000 merch sales," she boasted during the virtual meeting, adding, "It just keeps bumping up like crazy."

Candace Owens released a leaked audio call with Erika Kirk enthusiastically talking about TPUSA merchandise sales and donations skyrocketing just 11 days after her husband was assassinated. pic.twitter.com/27GN6Mkq6A — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) January 28, 2026 Source: @Mollyploofkins/x 'Were at over 200,000 merch sales,' Erika Kirk boasted on the leaked call.

'We Have 50,000 Plus Hat Orders'

Source: mega Erika Kirk took over as the CEO of her late husband's conservative political organization following his murder last fall.

Later on the call, Erika is heard telling the team members that "grief comes in waves" and that "Charlie would want us to get back to work." "We have so much to do, which is exciting," she said. "Since his assassination, we have 100,000 chapter requests, we have 300,000 new donors. I think we have 50,000 plus hat orders."

'It's the Laughter That Is Off-Putting'

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Candace Owens found Erika Kirk's 'general tone' on the call 'off-putting.'

Reacting to the call during the Tuesday, January 27, episode of her show, Candace declared, "I want to remind you that Charlie has not been dead for two weeks." "It is the general tone that is off-putting, it's the laughter that is off-putting," she noted. "We're talking about numbers and metrics..." Continuing with her commentary, Candace pointed out that Erika also quipped, "My husband is dead, not to be morbid," calling the statement bizarre. "That's moving pretty quickly to the acceptance phase," she said.

'I Just Thought She Would Be More Upset'

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Candace Owens was stunned by Erika Kirk's 'extraordinarily happy' tone in the wake of her husband's murder.

"Now, we know everybody grieves differently..." Candace went on. "But in my imagination, I don't..I just thought she would be more upset. "I want to be clear that the overall mood of this call is extraordinarily upbeat, it's extraordinarily happy" she added. She then revealed that the employees on the call told her they felt "weird" when the mother-of-two urged them to take time off to grieve if they needed to when she wasn't as Charlie's widow.

Candace Owens Said Erika Kirk Shouldn't Have Become CEO 'Overnight'

Source: mega Candace Owens called out Erika Kirk for stepping into her husband's shoes right after his untimely death.