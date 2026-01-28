or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Erika Kirk
OK LogoPolitics

Candace Owens Exposes Erika Kirk's Private Call Boasting About Increase in Turning Point USA Sales Days After Husband Charlie's Assassination

split photo of candace owens and erika kirk
Source: mega; Candace Owens/YouTube

Charlie Kirk's widow sounded shockingly upbeat on a call with TPUSA employees shortly after his death.

Jan. 28 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, can be heard excitedly discussing Turning Point USA merchandise sales just eleven days after his September 2025 murder.

Candace Owens released a leaked audio recording of a call in which Erika, 37, praised TPUSA staffers for helping her "pull off the event of the century" and boasting about the money coming in for the conservative political youth organization founded by her late husband.

"Were at over 200,000 merch sales," she boasted during the virtual meeting, adding, "It just keeps bumping up like crazy."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Mollyploofkins/x

'Were at over 200,000 merch sales,' Erika Kirk boasted on the leaked call.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'We Have 50,000 Plus Hat Orders'

image of Erika Kirk took over as the CEO of her late husband's conservative political organization following his murder last fall.
Source: mega

Erika Kirk took over as the CEO of her late husband's conservative political organization following his murder last fall.

Later on the call, Erika is heard telling the team members that "grief comes in waves" and that "Charlie would want us to get back to work."

"We have so much to do, which is exciting," she said. "Since his assassination, we have 100,000 chapter requests, we have 300,000 new donors. I think we have 50,000 plus hat orders."

Article continues below advertisement

'It's the Laughter That Is Off-Putting'

image of Candace Owens found Erika Kirk's 'general tone' on the call 'off-putting.'
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens found Erika Kirk's 'general tone' on the call 'off-putting.'

Reacting to the call during the Tuesday, January 27, episode of her show, Candace declared, "I want to remind you that Charlie has not been dead for two weeks."

"It is the general tone that is off-putting, it's the laughter that is off-putting," she noted. "We're talking about numbers and metrics..."

Continuing with her commentary, Candace pointed out that Erika also quipped, "My husband is dead, not to be morbid," calling the statement bizarre.

"That's moving pretty quickly to the acceptance phase," she said.

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Just Thought She Would Be More Upset'

image of Candace Owens was stunned by Erika Kirk's 'extraordinarily happy' tone in the wake of her husband's murder.
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

Candace Owens was stunned by Erika Kirk's 'extraordinarily happy' tone in the wake of her husband's murder.

"Now, we know everybody grieves differently..." Candace went on. "But in my imagination, I don't..I just thought she would be more upset.

"I want to be clear that the overall mood of this call is extraordinarily upbeat, it's extraordinarily happy" she added.

She then revealed that the employees on the call told her they felt "weird" when the mother-of-two urged them to take time off to grieve if they needed to when she wasn't as Charlie's widow.

Candace Owens Said Erika Kirk Shouldn't Have Become CEO 'Overnight'

image of Candace Owens called out Erika Kirk for stepping into her husband's shoes right after his untimely death.
Source: mega

Candace Owens called out Erika Kirk for stepping into her husband's shoes right after his untimely death.

Candace previously criticized Erika for taking over as CEO of TPUSA immediately following Charlie's assassination at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

"I think the mistake they [Turning Point USA] made..." she said in a clip shared to her TikTok on December 9, 2025. "And I've said this on my podcast...she never should have become the CEO and chairman overnight."

"Because now..when people have questions, you've got to answer them, right?" the divisive political commentator said.

"Now you're not just a grieving widow...which there has to be respectability for and space and allowing her to be a mother," she continued. "But you [Erika] very quickly decided you were equipped to be Charlie. Well guess what? That's gonna be a trial by fire."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.