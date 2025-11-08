Were Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk Friends? A Look Back at Their Relationship After the Turning Point USA Co-Founder's Assassination

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Worked for Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA

Source: MEGA Candace Owens has repeatedly spoken about her late friend Charlie Kirk since his death.

Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk's friendship quickly spilled beyond their workplace. The pair first connected when she joined Kirk's Turning Point USA as director of urban engagement in 2017. "I'm saying this to you now, by the end of 2018 I'm going to be one of the most well-known people in this country because I am going to lead the black revolution for the Conservative movement," Owens told the crowd at the MAGA Illinois Rally & Expo.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens' BLEXIT Foundation Merged With Turning Point USA

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA.

In a March 2023 press release, TPUSA confirmed it joined forces with the BLEXIT Foundation, which Owens co-founded with Brandon Tatum in 2018. "Charlie and I have known each other for a long time," said the far-right podcaster. "And we've been discussing our shared goals and visions for this country—to empower people—to embrace freedom and value faith and family. We both realize that we are stronger together. By joining together, we believe this will be a force multiplier for both BLEXIT and for TPUSA." Kirk called Owens and Tatum "two of the most influential conservative Americans in the country," thus, TPUSA "is thrilled and honored to be part of their vision for transforming and empowering urban communities." Although the mom-of-four left her post as communications director for the organization in May 2019, her name still appears on TPUSA's list of executives as the chair of BLEXIT.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Had a 'Breakup' With Candace Owens

Source: MEGA Candace Owens' views were described as 'too extreme' for Turning Point USA's taste.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

After the right-wing political activist was assassinated on September 10, former Fox News and Newsmax host Eric Bolling reflected on Kirk's relationship with Owens, noting they had a falling out. "It was too extreme for [TPUSA's] taste," he said on "PBD Podcast," referring to the political commentator's conspiracy theories and views. "Charlie, to his credit, kept a cordial friendship with her for years, but it hasn't been a communication pipeline between the two for many years." Meanwhile, TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said Owens and Kirk "remained friends" in recent years despite the claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Fueled Conspiracy Theories After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk died on September 10.

Known for promoting conspiracy theories, the "Candace" host propagated speculative theories about Kirk following her pal's death. During the September 17 episode of her podcast, she started a "game" because "feds like to play games" themselves. For the first word, she asked viewers, "When was the last time you used the word 'retrieve' between you and a friend?" The word was allegedly used by Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, to inform his roommate and lover, Lance Twiggs, that he needed to get his rifle back from the murder scene after fatally killing the father-of-two. Owens then accused the feds of altering text messages sent by Robinson, pointing out that only two of her colleagues used the exact word in their messages: one a police officer and one with a military background. She dropped another theory when she called out inconsistencies in the investigation in October. "We were told that Charlie had healthy bones, and it was a miracle that his spine stopped a bullet," she said. "I can now officially debunk that story." The controversial media personality argued the investigators got key facts wrong about the type of weapon allegedly used to kill Kirk. "The idea that it was a .30-06 just didn't happen. That means he was shot with a completely different kind of gun," she added, suggesting there were two people with weapons that day.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Claimed Charlie Kirk Predicted His Death

Source: MEGA Candace Owens shared old text messages with Charlie Kirk over a month after his death.