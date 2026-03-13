Erika Kirk Blasted for Her Bizarre Remarks About 'Disenfranchised' White Men: 'She Should Shut Up'
March 13 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk has come under fire yet again — this time for claiming white men are "disenfranchised."
The widow of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk made the statement while addressing a crowd outside Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' mansion, where the pair held a press conference about launching chapters of Turning Point USA's Club America.
"Don't let anyone disenfranchise you because you're a young man, especially a young white male man," she declared, sounding as if she was about to start sobbing. "Don't ever let anyone talk down to you."
"We need strong men out there, strong men who are convicted that will be good leaders, good husbands, good fathers like mine. We need that," she continued before urging young women to "also rise up" against criticism.
A clip of her strange remarks has since gone viral, with her assertion that white men are somehow oppressed sparking widespread outrage.
"Young white men already have the most privilege in America," someone wrote, while another said, "Yes Erica, we need more white men convicted."
'She Is Evil'
"I think she should shut up," a third user wrote on X, while a fourth declared, "She is evil."
Others took her words less seriously, poking fun at the fact that it sounded like she said "mailman."
"I think everyone collectively supports their local mailman...so why is it crying?" one user quipped, while another added, "Shoutout to USPS."
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Erika Kirk Rubs a Lot of People the Wrong Way
Erika, whose right-wing media personality husband, Charlie, was assassinated last fall, has come under intense public scrutiny since his death.
Many have criticized her behavior in the wake of his passing, as she took over as CEO of his youth political nonprofit Turing Point USA (TPUSA) practically overnight and has made countless public appearances where she seems to revel in the spotlight.
Some have pointed to her beauty queen past and reality television appearances before she married Charlie in 2021, claiming she doesn't care that her husband has died because she loves the fame it's brought.
The mom-of-two, who was crowned Miss Arizona in 2012, has become known for touting marriage and motherhood and honoring your husband above all.
At a speaking event in December 2025, she notably said: "What I don’t want to have happen is young women in the city looking to the government as a solution to put off having a family or marriage because they’re relying on the government to support [them] instead of being united with a husband."